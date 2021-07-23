Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Will Calvin Johnson Thank Lions in Canton Speech? "I Got Nothing to Say"

By Clark Judge
Posted by 
TalkOfFameNetwork
TalkOfFameNetwork
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C332y_0b61AJw000

Hall-of-Fame receiver Calvin Johnson should have no trouble cutting his Hall-of-Fame induction speech to eight minutes. He won’t have to thank the Detroit Lions.

And it sounds as if that’s the plan.

It’s no secret that Johnson and his former team have a fractured relationship that goes back to Megatron’s abrupt retirement at 30, four years into a 2012-contract extension. The Lions forced him to give part of his $16-million signing bonus back and refused to relinquish his rights – forbidding him from signing with another team.

That created a fissure that still hasn’t been repaired, as Johnson noted on a Zoom call Friday when asked about his Hall-of-Fame induction speech. Johnson will make it as part of the Class of 2021 on Sunday, Aug. 8, and it sure seems as if he’ll pull a Barry Sanders and not thank the Lions.

Now, to be clear: He didn’t say that. But he didn’t have to.

“I’m definitely going to bring up a lot of people that I’m thankful for,” he said. “There are so many people during my career that had an impact and those specific people I’m going to try (thank) … at least I have them on the ticker. But I’m not going to mention everybody. As far as the Lions, hey, I got nothing to say.”

Sanders didn’t, either, when inducted into the Hall in August, 2004. He thanked the Lions’ fans. He thanked the city of Detroit. He thanked his teammates and coach Wayne Fontes. But nothing about the Lions' organization itself, though eventually he and the club settled their differences.

Johnson isn’t there yet, and it sounds as if he may follow the same Canton script as Sanders. While that may be awkward – especially with members of the franchise, like team president Rod Wood in attendance – he’s unconcerned.

“I’m sure I’m going to run into him,” he said of Wood. “But you know me: I keep it short. I keep it moving. I go about my business.

“Put it like this: I’m not going to be seeing my family a whole lot during this whole weekend, so I’m going to be looking forward to seeing them whenever I get a chance to. So If I pass Rod Wood, I’m going to keep moving.”

Apparently, that hasn’t characterized talks between Johnson and the club. Wood earlier this year indicated the Lions wanted to repair the ruptured relationship with their former star receiver, but, apparently, little or nothing has changed. In fact, according to Johnson, there’s been no progress.

“It’s kind of been a standstill there,” he said. “I’m five years out now. I’m not wasting any time waiting on them.”

Too bad. But look at it this way: That’ll make it easier to keep his induction speech short.

Comments / 0

TalkOfFameNetwork

TalkOfFameNetwork

New York City, NY
53
Followers
98
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

TalkOfFame is a FanNation channel covering the pro football Hall of Fame

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Megatron#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian Embassy in Tokyo.
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US military: Oil tanker was attacked by drone off Oman

U.S. Navy explosives experts said on Saturday that they believe an attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker off Oman was a "drone strike," according to The Associated Press. “U.S. Navy explosives experts are aboard to ensure there is no additional danger to the crew, and are prepared to support an investigation into the attack,” the U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said. “Initial indications clearly point to a (drone)-style attack.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy