Washington State

Major Traffic Transitions to Know of in Huge Tri-City Weekend

By Patti Banner
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 9 days ago
Washington State Patrol has announced that the main entrance to Columbia Park on Westbound State Route 240 in Kennewick will be closed from 4 pm through 6 pm BOTH Saturday and Sunday. This is your warning. NOTE THE FOLLOWING:. ***Also, during the same time, the offramp from westbound State Route...

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

