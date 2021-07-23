Aaron Lewis Gets Wasted Onstage, Accidentally Performs ‘It’s Been Awhile’ Twice
Aaron Lewis performed in Delaware last night (July 21) accidentally playing the Staind mega hit “It’s Been Awhile” twice while admittedly wasted onstage. Lewis rocked up to Delaware (Joe Biden’s home state) wearing a “Fuck Biden” shirt and “Impeach Biden” hat. The musician’s set comprised of mostly solo songs, including the new No. 1 country hit “Am I the Only One,” which disses left-leaning musician Bruce Springsteen and challenges the removal of Confederate monuments. However, Staind’s biggest song got its own accidental encore during Lewis’ Dewey Beach gig.therockofrochester.com
