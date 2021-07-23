Aaron Lewis Gets Wasted Onstage, Accidentally Performs ‘It’s Been Awhile’ Twice

Aaron Lewis of Staind is taking his country music show on the road this fall with his backing band The Stateliners. Aaron Lewis is keeping busy this summer on the road with Staind, as the longstanding post-grunge band is serving as direct support for Korn on a late summer U.S. run. That said, Lewis will also hit the road on a solo U.S. tour starting in October as part of his country music career with backing band The Stateliners.