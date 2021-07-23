This Week in Pajaro Valley’s Past, July 23

Corralitos has its eyes on a prize, and many residents are working hard to win it. The prize is a library, and ultimately a cultural center. Betty Allen and Joyce Medeiros are part of the group spearheading the effort which opened with a book fair to raise money and garner books for the new library. The group has raised $15,000 so far to buy the $150,000 property they want for the library—the former Grace Baptist Church on Hames Road. It’s centrally located near the Corralitos Market, so children and elderly people can “walk right over,” Medeiros said. A second building on the property, a newer structure with a kitchen, could eventually house the cultural center for civic, club, and community events. “We have letters of support from the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H, and Woman’s Club,” Betty Allen said. Corralitos residents are preparing for the future when the community center on Browns Valley Road may not be available as readily as it is now.