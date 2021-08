Every year it seems like the cost of healthcare just goes up. Even as standards of care get better, it often comes with more cost to the patient. But every once in a while there's a disruptive technology that turns that equation on its head. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) is one of those companies. It's providing a better solution with lower costs and less physical pain for the patient. On a Fool Live episode recorded on June 24, Fool contributor Brian Feroldi takes viewers through the business of this skin cancer testing specialist and why it could be a massive winner for investors.