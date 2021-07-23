‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ On Netflix: An Enduring Love Story
The Last Letter from your Lover is a new romance film starring Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley, released on Netflix this July 23. Coproduced by Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and Film Farm Production, with the participation of Canal+ and Ciné+, the film is based on Jojo Moyes’ time-spanning novel and is directed by Augustine Frizzell. The Last Letter from your Lover is a heart-warming romantic drama that assembles all the familiar ingredients for a great love story.www.forbes.com
