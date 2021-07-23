Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ On Netflix: An Enduring Love Story

By Sheena Scott
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last Letter from your Lover is a new romance film starring Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley, released on Netflix this July 23. Coproduced by Studiocanal, Blueprint Pictures and Film Farm Production, with the participation of Canal+ and Ciné+, the film is based on Jojo Moyes’ time-spanning novel and is directed by Augustine Frizzell. The Last Letter from your Lover is a heart-warming romantic drama that assembles all the familiar ingredients for a great love story.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

256K+
Followers
62K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Augustine Frizzell
Person
Felicity Jones
Person
Jojo Moyes
Person
Callum Turner
Person
Shailene Woodley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Letters#The Lovers#The London Chronicle#French#Studiocanal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesCollider

9 Great Scarlett Johansson Movies You Might Have Missed

Scarlett Johansson is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses of her generation. Johansson’s acting career began at the age of 9 when she played John Ritter's daughter in the fantasy comedy North (1994). Since then, there was no looking back, and her career has ranged from Oscar recognition to blockbuster success to silly comedies.
MoviesPosted by
Glamour

Joe Alwyn Plays Maybe the Worst Husband Ever in Netflix’s New Romance Movie

I tuned into Netflix's new romance movie The Last Letter From Your Lover for several reasons, and I won't lie: One of them was to watch Joe Alwyn walk and talk. The notoriously private actor is dating a little-known singer named Taylor Swift, and because of this, he doesn't do much press. Ergo, he's a mystery—much like Meghan Markle was when she started dating Prince Harry. Naturally, to feed my Meg-inquisitive mind, I binge-watched all seven seasons of Suits, and I'm employing a similar strategy with Alwyn.
Celebritiesbrieftake.com

Interview: The Last Letter from Your Lover’s Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner

Shailene Woodley is a starry light in previous projects The Fault in Our Stars, the Divergent series, Adrift with Sam Claflin and the juggernaut that is the Big Little Lies series. In Augustine Frizzell’s The Last Letter from Your Lover, also executive produced by Woodley, the actress steps back in time, which is a bit of a rarity in her filmography. In addition, we also were thrilled to speak with heartthrob Callum Turner, star of recent favourite The Capture. We spoke with the delightful pair about the romantic Netflix film, their dogs, their mutual love for Crazy Rich Asians, and they also shared with us which art has given them all the feels.
TV SeriesSeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover,’ second season of ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Spiral’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. “The Last Letter From Your Lover” (2021, TV-MA), based on the novel by Jojo Moyes, is a romantic drama that straddles two eras. Shailene Woodley stars as Jennifer Stirling, the wife of a wealthy industrialist who engages in a secret affair in the 1960s. Felicity Jones plays a modern-day journalist who falls into her own romance after she discovers Stirling’s secret love letters and chases the mystery. (Netflix)
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ellie and Jennifer’s connection in The Last Love Letter

Ellie Haworth, personified by Felicity Jones, is a journalist who discover a love letter from 1965 that confirms the affair between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), wife of a wealthy businessman, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner), a financial journalist covering the career of this businessman. The movie of Netflix It is based on the novel by the writer JoJo Moyes and is directed by Augustine Frizzell.
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie's Barbie Movie Confirms Director Greta Gerwig, Eyes a 2023 Release

It seems almost unthinkable to put these two things in a sentence together, but it looks like Margot Robbie's Barbie movie has managed to land Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig to helm the new big screen take on Mattel's iconic doll. Gerwig was already signed to the project as co-writer, but there have been numerous rumors that she was also being sought as director, but it was not known if she had actually done the deal. In a new interview with British Vogue, The Suicide Squad's Robbie made a passing comment that Gerwig's part in the movie would extend to the director's chair.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ Review: Shailene Woodley Has an Affair to Remember, Felicity Jones Gets One to Forget

The past isn’t just a different country, but a different movie entirely, in “The Last Letter From Your Lover,” a lushly mounted pair of love stories — one present, one past — that are faintly enmeshed but almost entirely disparate in tone, style and emotional impression. In the first, Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner fall hard for each other in an obstacle-strewn, 1960s-set romance of chance encounters, missed connections and moist-eyed rendezvous on railway platforms, channeling the vintage Hollywood melodrama of “An Affair to Remember.” In the second, Felicity Jones is a cut-glass hybrid of Carrie Bradshaw and Bridget Jones, falling only incidentally for the awkward archivist who assists her in piecing together the former story, before the narratives merge in a more British, neatly calligraphed rewrite of “The Notebook.”
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021)

The Last Letter from Your Lover, 2021. Directed by Augustine Frizzell. Starring Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Diana Kent and Ben Cross. SYNOPSIS:. When a journalist finds a love letter while searching her newspaper’s archive, she delves back into the past and uncovers the story...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

10 Netflix series and 10 movies that are trending right now

Netflix has a catalog with more than 5,000 titles and that is why few people stand out. Competition within the platform is fierce and the most viewed content varies constantly. If you want a recommendation to see tonight, you should be attentive to the most chosen at this time. That’s why he knows the rankings of the series and movies that are currently trending in streaming. Safety pin!
Moviespurewow.com

Wait, SJP and Cynthia Nixon Were in a TV Movie Together as Teenagers?!

Well, we didn't see this one coming. Apparently Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon acted in a project together long before they were ever best friends on their smash HBO series. This revelation was made by The Cut, who posted a slideshow on Instagram with the caption, “Good morning. Happy Sunday, pleased to announce that we are never not thinking about this.”
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Twist’ Starring Michael Caine and Lena Headey

Michael Caine wonderfully portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge in 1992’s family film The Muppet Christmas Carol and now the two-time Oscar winner takes on another of Charles Dickens’ characters, Fagen, in Twist, the latest (unnecessary) modern adaptation of Dickens’ classic novel, Oliver Twist. The 2021 action drama focuses on Twist (Raff Law,...
MoviesNorth Country Public Radio

Celebrate Life On Earth With 4 Films That Look Into The Great Beyond

In the cinematic head-trip Nine Days, Winston Duke plays an otherworldly bureaucrat whose job is to audition new souls for "the amazing opportunity of life." He's pretty good at it until an auditioning soul (Zazie Beetz) starts asking questions that make him wonder whether he really remembers what's so amazing about that opportunity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy