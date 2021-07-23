A New Tool for Defending 365: Inbox Detection & Response

Cybersecurity is a massive problem. Worldwide spending on cybersecurity is projected to exceed $170 billion in 2022, with much of that burden falling squarely on the shoulders of small businesses. As hackers get more sophisticated, you need more sophisticated solutions to fight back. Ransomware, spyware, malware, phishing schemes — they're all impacting more businesses than ever and if you want to protect your business, checkout Encrypt Office. Typically retailing for nearly $2200, a lifetime subscription is on sale now for just $59.99.