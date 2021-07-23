Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

A New Tool for Defending 365: Inbox Detection & Response

CSO
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo enhance security in the face of phishing threats, organizations using Office 365 need to complement the single-pass inspection model provided by their gateway and Microsoft’s native security with specialized solutions that include continuous scanning and automated incident response. This new approach scans every message for threats and anomalous behaviors post-delivery and when a threat is identified, can automatically “claw back” suspicious messages from all impacted inboxes. This new approach eliminates the labor-intensive process of investigating, containing, responding to and remediating malicious emails across the organization.

www.csoonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scanning#New Approach#Phishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaremspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases new tools for creating responsible human-AI experiences

Microsoft today announced the release of the Human-AI eXperience (HAX) Toolkit, a new set of tools for creating responsible human-AI experiences. These tools are designed to help AI creators take human-centered approach in their day-to-day work. This toolkit consists of the following four components:. The Guidelines for Human-AI Interaction provide...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

This New Malware Hides Itself Among Windows Defender Exclusions to Evade Detection

Cybersecurity researchers on Tuesday lifted the lid on a previously undocumented malware strain dubbed "MosaicLoader" that singles out individuals searching for cracked software as part of a global campaign. "The attackers behind MosaicLoader created a piece of malware that can deliver any payload on the system, making it potentially profitable...
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

New malware detection for Android at the source code level

There are numerous malware detection and antivirus apps for mobile devices running the Android operating system. However, a team in China introduces a new approach that can detect malicious activity at the source code level. They provide details in the International Journal of Information and Computer Security. Junaid Akram, Majid...
TechnologyNetwork World

Sika Gains Full Support and Expertise in Phishing Detection with Cyren Inbox Security

Sika chose Cyren Inbox Security to protect their thousands of Office 365 users and their global business against evasive phishing attacks. They needed a solution that provided additional detection capability, streamlined their incident response playbook, and was easy to use for employees and security analysts alike. They explored other solutions as well, but each presented limitations, risks and costs that did not fit Sika’s needs. “For what we needed. Cyren fit the best in terms of capabilities and pricing,” explained Justas Natauskas, Manager of Sika’s Cyber Defense Team.
BusinessDark Reading

Sophos Buys Network Detection And Response Startup Braintrace

Sophos has confirmed plans to acquire Braintrace, a startup that provides a network detection and response (NDR) tool to help organizations gain visibility into suspicious network traffic patterns. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Salt Lake City-based Braintrace launched in 2016 and is privately held. Sophos says in a...
Businessaithority.com

Sophos Acquires Braintrace To Boost Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem With Braintrace’s Network Detection And Response (NDR) Technology

Provides Visibility into Suspicious Network Traffic Patterns, Adding Novel Threat Intelligence to Sophos’ Fast-Growing Managed Threat Response (MTR) and Rapid Response Services, Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Technology and Data Lake. Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, announced that it has acquired Braintrace, further enhancing Sophos’ Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem...
Computersdarientimes.com

Defend Your Data From Cyberattacks with This Encryption Tool

Cybersecurity is a massive problem. Worldwide spending on cybersecurity is projected to exceed $170 billion in 2022, with much of that burden falling squarely on the shoulders of small businesses. As hackers get more sophisticated, you need more sophisticated solutions to fight back. Ransomware, spyware, malware, phishing schemes — they're all impacting more businesses than ever and if you want to protect your business, checkout Encrypt Office. Typically retailing for nearly $2200, a lifetime subscription is on sale now for just $59.99.
Softwareaithority.com

Confluera Launches Cloud eXtended Detection And Response Solution

Platform to Greatly Reduce Time to Detect and Respond to Cyber Attacks in Cloud-Native Environments. Confluera, the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, announced the launch of the company’s Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solution to protect cloud-native environments from modern threats. Confluera CxDR represents the next-generation detection and response solution as a SaaS, but also purpose-built to address the unique threats in the cloud.
TechnologyTimes Union

High Wire Networks Delivers 24/7 Management to Endpoint Detection and Response in Overwatch Managed Security Marketplace

BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. ("High Wire"), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, has added Managed Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) to its Overwatch Managed Security Services Marketplace, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to offer “eyes on glass” around the clock for a cost-effective subscription rate.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Frequently asked questions on Extended Detection and Response

This article answers a few of the more common questions from those who are trying to figure out the XDR space. As is expected with any new market segment or capability, questions about extended detection and response (XDR) abound. This article answers a few of the more common questions from those that are trying to figure this space out.
Internetwaukeeschools.org

New Communications Tool – ParentSquare!

We are excited to announce that we’ve adopted a new form of school-to-home communication at Waukee Community School District called ParentSquare. This unified communications platform is designed to keep families informed and encourage greater engagement and connection with teachers, the school, and the district. ParentSquare provides a safe way for district administrators, school principals, teachers, coaches, staff, and parents to:
Public SafetyCSO

Defend Against Ransomware With Relationship-Driven Incident Response

Cyberattacks are so sophisticated these days that even with the best education and training, employees inadvertently click links or download documents that look all too real. Furthermore, systems are often configured to allow downloads or macros that contain malicious files because employees use these applications and documents to do their everyday work, from wherever they may be working.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

GitLab Open-sources Package Hunter, Falco-based Tool to Detect Malicious Code

GitLab has released a new open-source tool, Package Hunter, aimed to detect malicious code by running your project dependencies inside a sandbox. Package Hunter leverages Falco to detect unexpected application behaviour at runtime. Package Hunter is a tool to analyze a program's dependencies for malicious code and other unexpected behavior...
Softwarelatesthackingnews.com

Zimbra Webmail Platform Vulnerabilities Discovered That Could Compromise Mail Servers

Two security bugs in Zimbra webmail could allow an adversary to access and control mail servers. While the vulnerabilities have received a fix, they potentially risked thousands of enterprises globally. Zimbra Bugs Exposed Mail Servers. Researchers from SonarSource found two different security bugs in the open-source webmail platform Zimbra, exploiting...
TechnologyCSO

Zero trust’s missing link: application whitelisting

From Colonial Pipeline, to JBS (the world’s largest meatpacker), to the recent hack on software company Kaseya, high-profile ransomware attacks are on the rise, with little sign of letting up. These crippling attacks lock access to systems and data and leave victims scrambling to recover and, in some cases, paying the hacker’s ransom with the hope of regaining access to business-critical files and systems.
TechnologyCSO

Global Intelligence Report: State of Cybersecurity 2021

Did anyone have “global pandemic” on their cybersecurity bingo card? In the world of the chief information security officer (CISO), where careers are defined by staying a step ahead of bad actors, security leaders can be forgiven for not anticipating COVID‑19’s sudden disruption to the workforce, customers, and supply chains, and the new vulnerabilities remote work and other operational shifts introduced.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Remote print server gives anyone Windows admin privileges on a PC

A researcher has created a remote print server allowing any Windows user with limited privileges to gain complete control over a device simply by installing a print driver. In June, a security researcher accidentally revealed a zero-day Windows print spooler vulnerability known as PrintNightmare (CVE-2021-34527) that allowed remote code execution and elevation of privileges.
Softwaretechviral.net

Microsoft Windows 11 First Public Beta Available for Download

Microsoft has finally released the first public beta of Windows 11. The official release of the upcoming OS will take place later this year. Earlier, it was available for download on the Windows Insider Program Dev channel for Windows Insiders. As no major problems were found on the Dev channel,...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Zerto 9 brings immutability and automation for ransomware resilience

Zerto announced the general availability of Zerto 9, significantly advancing its capabilities in the fight against ransomware. Offering new immutability and automation features, Zerto 9 also provides enhanced cloud data management and protection capabilities for end users and managed service providers, new backup capabilities including support for additional cloud platforms, and cloud tiering to deliver secure and cost-effective archive storage and simplified management.
ComputersThe Windows Club

How to Turn Off Transparency in Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with a new transparency effect in its UI. If you don’t like it, you can turn it off easily. In this guide, we show you two ways using which you can turn off transparency in Windows 11. To make Windows much beautiful and add fluid nature to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy