Angelina Jolie and two of her kids hit up The Grove in Los Angeles for a shopping date on July 13 amidst speculation that she’s dating The Weeknd. It was a bonding day out for Angelina Jolie and two of her adopted children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, on July 13. The trio hit up various shops at The Grove during their day out. Angie rocked a long, beige trench coat over her black dress, while Zahara looked so grown up in a tan-colored mini dress and sneakers. The actress and her daughter rocked face masks for protection from the coronavirus, while Pax was mask-free on the outing.