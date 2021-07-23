Weather 7-23-21

Dry weather will continue across the Inland Northwest with a gradual warm-up into the weekend. A westerly air-flow prevails aloft while a weak shortwave ripples through the region this morning with a band of high-level clouds. Meanwhile, the smoke and haze from area wildfires, especially across the northern Cascades and Methow Valley has spread across the region mainly in Eastern Washington. The latest AirNow fire and smoke map shows unhealthy air quality spanning from the Okanogan Valley toward the Spokane metro area.