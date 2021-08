A serious work from home option is now on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 3700 58th Ave. N, the Art Deco building was built in 1920, and not long ago was the home of Bennie's Barn antique store. Besides being zoned for R-4 Non-Conforming commercial—which means it can be just about any small retail or business—the 802-square-foot historic storefront is also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house. Though incredibly small, it does come with a large backyard, and a spacious storage shed.