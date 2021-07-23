Cleveland Indians will soon become the Guardians, and Twitter has things to say
It’s official: The Cleveland Indians will become the Cleveland Guardians. The announcement was made Friday, and people on Twitter had some opinions. For some background, the name change process began in June 2020, after the team went through a process of learning how the team name “Indians” impacted different constituencies and how it intersected with the team’s values, according to team’s website.www.ksat.com
Comments / 0