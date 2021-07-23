The Green New Deal for Public Schools Goes Way Beyond Classrooms

Until this summer, Hamilton School, a public elementary school in the West Philadelphia neighborhood of Cobbs Creek, was surrounded by asphalt. Now some of the blacktop has been ripped up to make room for three raised plant beds that will grow vegetables and medicinal herbs like chamomile and mint. Gardeners are also planting fruit trees around the school’s perimeter. The hope is that, in a couple years, the neighborhood will be able to pick fresh pears and apples from the trees whenever they want. This may sound like a small change, but Cobbs Creek’s health outcomes rank near the worst in the city, and residents have a median income of $30,500. “This costs, at most, $120,000, but it’s providing so much,” says Akira Drake Rodriguez, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania whose graduate students are working on the project, which will also be an outdoor classroom. “It started as a green stormwater project, but the school kept layering stuff on.”