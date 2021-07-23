Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

The Green New Deal for Public Schools Goes Way Beyond Classrooms

By Diana Budds
Curbed
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil this summer, Hamilton School, a public elementary school in the West Philadelphia neighborhood of Cobbs Creek, was surrounded by asphalt. Now some of the blacktop has been ripped up to make room for three raised plant beds that will grow vegetables and medicinal herbs like chamomile and mint. Gardeners are also planting fruit trees around the school’s perimeter. The hope is that, in a couple years, the neighborhood will be able to pick fresh pears and apples from the trees whenever they want. This may sound like a small change, but Cobbs Creek’s health outcomes rank near the worst in the city, and residents have a median income of $30,500. “This costs, at most, $120,000, but it’s providing so much,” says Akira Drake Rodriguez, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania whose graduate students are working on the project, which will also be an outdoor classroom. “It started as a green stormwater project, but the school kept layering stuff on.”

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green New Deal#Green Infrastructure#K 12 School#School Districts#Hamilton School#Harrity School#The Orchard Project#Penn#Parish School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
FEMA
Related
RelationshipsReason.com

Families Have a New Reason to Flee Public Schools

With the end of summer fast approaching, parents are making hard decisions about their children's education: should they risk the pandemic-fueled chaos of forcibly pre-paid government schools, or should they try homeschooling, private schools, or something different? A recent federal court decision from California may nudge more kids out public-school doors as it affirms that private schools have much wider latitude than those run by the government to set their own policies, including responses to COVID-19. That's an important degree of extra leeway when some officials seem eager to impose new restrictions and the CDC reverses itself to recommend that even vaccinated students should suffer through the day behind masks.
Educationweareteachers.com

Help! My School Mandates New Classroom Themes Every Two Years

I am struggling to keep between work and home life—mentally, physically and financially. Our school requires us to change our classroom theme every two years, which is not only expensive but very time-consuming. My teammates are going above and beyond with decorations, class rewards, and more. Although I really enjoy my team as people, I do not want to spend so much of my own money on my classroom, going in early and on weekends, or staying late to do extra things to make my classroom Instagram worthy. I love teaching, AND I also love my family. How do I find balance? —The Juggle is a Struggle.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia school districts react to new recommendations on masks in classrooms

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local school districts now have the final say on COVID-19 guidelines for returning to the classroom, and leaders are responding to new recommendations from Virginia’s Department of Education and Department of Health. “The intent here is to empower those local decision-makers to make data-driven, locally informed decisions...
Monroe County, GAmymcr.net

Middle School ready to use new classrooms, other additions

Parents and students will be returning to upgrades in some of the Monroe County Schools facilities. The HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) units at all schools were augmented to include bi-polar ionization air quality systems using CARES funds. These are intended to remove undesirable elements from the air and keep the buildings’ occupants healthy.
Appling County, GAwtoc.com

Appling Co. schools gearing up for return to the classroom

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer vacation ends this month for students all across our region. When 3,600 Appling County students come back to school, things will be different from last Fall. “We’ve relaxed some of the protocols that were pages and pages of our action plan when we started...
Greenwood, ARKHBS

Greenwood Schools preparing for students to return to the classroom

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Greenwood School District is expecting nearly all of the 3,800 students to be inside classrooms when school starts Aug. 16. "We want every student to be here every day. Our students can hopefully be impacted by those teachers in a positive light when they sit right there in front of them, when they have the opportunity to interact with them each day," said Cody Chatman, assistant superintendent of secondary education.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit public schools, teachers union reach deal on fall reopening plan

Detroit Public Schools Community District reached an agreement with its teachers union for reopening schools that includes smaller class sizes, a separate district-operated virtual school and up to $2,000 in staff hazard pay and another $2,000 if teachers work in a blended learning environment. The agreement, announced Monday, between the...
Orange County, NCPosted by
@LockerRoom

“These classroom techniques raise very serious potential legal questions and liabilities for public school systems that indulge in them.”

The classroom techniques in question are “the educational or curricular phenomenon known as Critical Race Theory or – quite misleadingly – as ‘anti-racism.'” The warning appeared in a recent presentation by legal scholar Maimon Schwarzschild to the Orange County (CA) Board of Education. According to Schwarzschild, cirricula based on CRT and similar theories open schools to liability under the US Constitution, under federal law (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972), and under state law as well. It’s an excellent presentation throughout and well worth reading in full. Here are a few more excerpts:
Springfield, MOKYTV

Springfield Public Schools breaks ground on new York Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield School District broke ground on the new York Elementary School. The building will replace the old school on West Nichols Street. The money for the new school is surplus cash from the bond issue approved by voters two years ago. York Elementary School students will attend classes in the old Sherwood Elementary this upcoming school year.
Screven County, GAWRDW-TV

Screven Co. schools ready to begin year in the classroom

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In just two weeks, students start heading back to class. Screven County’s superintendent said this year will be about bringing all students and teachers back to campus. As the new school year begins in Screven County, much of the focus shifts away from COVID-19 concerns.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Jackson Public Schools hosts job fair ahead of new school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) are looking for some fresh faces to add to their staffing ranks. District leaders want to hire a few passionate people to join their team, so they held a job fair on Thursday to scout them out. Janet...
Georgia StateGovernment Technology

Georgia School District to Try Cameras in Classrooms

(TNS) — Roughly a dozen secondary classrooms in Dalton Public Schools will have cameras this school year as part of a pilot effort. "We're testing the water," said Superintendent Tim Scott. "We're only asking for teachers who want to do this, (so) no one has to do it." "There are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy