Is “Healthy Obesity” Real?
We all probably know someone who is overweight but who is nevertheless energetic, flexible, and full of life. Consider professional football players. A recent survey found that two out of three had a BMI (body-mass index, a measure of weight relative to height) of 30 or above, while one out of three had a BMI at 35 or more. A BMI above 30 is technically considered obese. And yet these athletes possess a speed and agility way beyond that of most of us.www.diabetesselfmanagement.com
