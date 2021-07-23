Barclay: To Ensure Successful Academic Year, Timely Guidance For School Districts Is Key

With nine days until the start of a new school year in Athens, there is new coronavirus guidance from the Clarke County School District: after first saying masks would be optional, then that they would be mandatory for students younger than age 12, the School District’s Central Office now says face coverings will be required indoors at all elementary and middle schools, for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, and they will be mandatory on all Clarke County School buses. First day of the new school year is August 4.