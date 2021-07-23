Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

Barclay: To Ensure Successful Academic Year, Timely Guidance For School Districts Is Key

By Contributor
Posted by 
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Nearly halfway through the summer break, school districts around the state are still trying to ascertain what the upcoming school year will look like in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers, parents and nearly 2.6 million students cannot afford additional delays, confusion and setbacks for another academic year. As such, legislators and education professionals have called on Gov. Cuomo and the state Department of Health to provide guidance for schools in order to properly prepare for the fall.

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 1

Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
998
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Education
Fulton, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Year#School Districts#Cdc#Cafeteria#Legislative Column#Assembly#Cdc#The Cuomo Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Department of Health
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYC special ed students to receive additional services this fall: Saturday sessions, literacy support and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the city works to help students recover from the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will invest in additional special education services -- launching after-school and Saturday programs for students with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) this fall. “We are committed to providing our students...
Elgin, OKkswo.com

School districts preparing for another COVID year

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Just weeks before school starts coronavirus cases are starting to ramp back up. Since Elgin Public Schools ended the school year with low COVID cases Superintendent Nate Meraz said that pushed him to get students and teachers back in the classroom this upcoming school year, and virtual school won’t be an option at this time.
Maine StateSeacoast Online

Maine recommends universal masking in K-12 schools, while NH takes hands-off approach

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that Maine will follow updated face covering guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means Maine will recommend everyone, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated for COVID-19, to wear a mask when in public indoor settings in regions with "substantial" or "high" levels of community transmission, which currently include York and Piscataquis counties in Maine.
Clarke County, GAPosted by
WGAU

CCSD changes mask guidance for new school year

With nine days until the start of a new school year in Athens, there is new coronavirus guidance from the Clarke County School District: after first saying masks would be optional, then that they would be mandatory for students younger than age 12, the School District’s Central Office now says face coverings will be required indoors at all elementary and middle schools, for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, and they will be mandatory on all Clarke County School buses. First day of the new school year is August 4.
Washington Statelivingsnoqualmie.com

Masks required for all K-12 Students and Staff Heading Back to the Classroom

Safely returning to the classroom for full-time in-person instruction this school year is important for students, teachers, and staff. Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released updated guidance for the 2021-2022 school year. DOH’s guidance aims to minimize transmission and maximize in-person instruction and is informed by the...
Spring, TXHouston Chronicle

Spring ISD looking to close academic gaps in new school year

Spring ISD is preparing to welcome back all their students soon after opening two of their schools two weeks early, adjusting as they work to address students’ academic and emotional needs. The first day of school for most Spring ISD students is Aug. 11, but two campuses — Clark Primary...
Michigan StateWWMT

Michigan health department leaving mask guidance up to individual school districts

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan students are about six weeks out from the new school year, yet some school districts in the state are still undecided on their mask policies. A new recommendation released July 19, 2021, from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests everyone over the age of two returning to a school building should wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. The guidance conflicts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation stating vaccinated students and teachers don't need to mask up.
East Greenwich, RIricentral.com

District sorts out plans for upcoming school year

EAST GREENWICH–The school committee is currently in the process of drafting a set of guidelines detailing how the district will look once back to school in the fall. The guidelines as discussed at the committee’s July 13 meeting closely mirror those issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to superintendent of schools Alexis Meyer.
Trafficmynews13.com

School districts struggle to recruit bus drivers ahead of new school year

It feels like the school year just ended, but districts are preparing for students to return in the fall, which includes transportation departments. Training for new school bus drivers is intense. More than 90% of districts report a driver shortage, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation. For those...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Dr. Marsh discusses mask guidance in schools for upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia Coronavirus Czar, discussed guidance for wearing masks in schools for the upcoming school year during a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Dr. Marsh says the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends if people have been fully vaccinated and wait two weeks,...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

ASBA: Arizona’s school districts follow official public health guidance

Arizona’s school districts have a fundamental obligation to protect the students entrusted to their care and provide a safe working environment for their employees. Both the Arizona Department of Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend and strongly encourage vaccination and mask wearing in public for unvaccinated individuals.
Clayton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County Schools limiting in-building visitation in new academic year

Clayton County Schools said Wednesday it will limit visitation to buildings when the 2021-2022 academic year launches next week. In guidance meant to help parents, caregivers and students navigate being back in school after spending the majority of the 2020-2021 year at home, the district said visitors will be allowed inside buildings on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. Additionally everyone will be required to wear masks -- including on buses -- and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Comments / 1

Community Policy