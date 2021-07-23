Barclay: To Ensure Successful Academic Year, Timely Guidance For School Districts Is Key
Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay. Nearly halfway through the summer break, school districts around the state are still trying to ascertain what the upcoming school year will look like in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers, parents and nearly 2.6 million students cannot afford additional delays, confusion and setbacks for another academic year. As such, legislators and education professionals have called on Gov. Cuomo and the state Department of Health to provide guidance for schools in order to properly prepare for the fall.oswegocountytoday.com
