CIO Summer Hiring Continues to Sizzle

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief investment officers continue to be hired at a breakneck pace this summer with at least three institutional investors—Sammons Financial, Aspen Insurance Holdings, and Insigneo—naming new CIOs last week. Earlier this month, the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System (MOSERS) hired a new CIO, while late in June BMO Asset Management,...

Businessmymixfm.com

Credit Suisse creates new asset management risk role

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse, recently hit by the Archegos and Greensill scandals, has created a new role of chief risk officer for asset management that will be filled by Wolfram Peters, former chief risk officer at Allianz Global Investors, executives of the Swiss bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Tennessee Statemodernreaders.com

Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Sell

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “. A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRZBY....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

6 Meridian Sells 475 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Schroders’ (SHNWF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on shares of Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.
Stockspulse2.com

IBM Stock: $164 Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have recently received a price target increase from $152 to $164 from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) have recently received a price target increase from $152 to $164 from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty is maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating on the company shares following the company’s second-quarter results.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.81 Million Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,806 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. A number of other...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hoylecohen LLC Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. A number of other institutional investors...
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

The rise of ESG in the municipal market

Socially responsible bond issuances have grown rapidly over the past decade due to a rise in global awareness of ESG factors, but will their popularity continue to expand? In this Leaders forum session from Texas Public Finance, moderator Lynne Funk, innovative editor at The Bond Buyer, is joined by Adebola (Bola) Kushimo, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's Investors Service; Kevin Horan, director of fixed income indices at S&P Dow Jones Indices; Melissa Dubowski, deputy finance director at the City of Houston; and Unmesh Bhide, managing director at J.P. Morgan for a discussion about the global trend toward greater transparency in financing public infrastructure assets. The expert panel also discussed how investors evaluate the qualitative environmental credentials of these projects relative to other green fixed-income investments and how pricing and evaluations, and the traders who use them, are factoring in ESG into their models.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Advisory Services Market is Going to Boom with Major Giants HSBC, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank

Latest released Global Financial Advisory Services Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

