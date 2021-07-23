CIO Summer Hiring Continues to Sizzle

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on shares of Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.