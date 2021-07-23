Cancel
Hilarious Clip From THE SUICIDE SQUAD Shows Nathan Fillion‘s The Detachable Kid in Action!

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all of you who are excited about James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and are fans of Nathan Fillion, I’ve got a hilarious clip from the movie to share with you! This clip feature’s Fillion’s character, The Detachable Kid, in action! I love Harley Quinn’s reaction as she watches The Detachable Kid in action. This scene made me laugh and I can’t wait to see more!

