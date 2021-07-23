Cancel
Polk County, WI

Have a GOAT load of fun at the Polk County Fair

By April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com
osceolasun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is like a Ferris wheel. With every circle the view changes. People have viewed many different scenes since the last time the big wheel went for a spin at the Polk County Fairgrounds. There is something that feels so all-American about a county fair and those who have missed that feeling from the fair taking a 2019 hiatus, will be happy the Polk County Fair is back July 29-August 1, 2021, with a theme of “A GOAT Load of Fun.”

