Report Suggest Mets Trying to Downplay Interest in Kris Bryant, Javier Báez

With just over a week to go before the trade deadline, we’re going to see an increasing number of rumors and reports being used to push agendas. Far be it for me to suggest anyone might be shilling for teams, but some of this stuff is more obvious than ketchup on a sanitary sock. Then you’ve got Jim Bowden of The Athletic just pulling random trade proposals out of his…out of thin air, but you didn’t come here to read about disgraced former GMs inexplicably maintaining employment with a reputable outlet.