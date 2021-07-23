Bullish business confidence barometer signals 'rosy' outlook for Maine

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter.