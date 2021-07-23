Cancel
COVID in Oklahoma: Gov. Kevin Stitt rules out school mask mandates, 'not planning' emergency order

Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said he won't implement another state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling out the possibility of mask mandates in Oklahoma schools. Despite calls from some health leaders to make the declaration, Stitt said he is "not planning on declaring an emergency," a measure that is now a prerequisite for public schools to require masks.

