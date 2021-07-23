Apex Predators

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Olympics are officially underway and Tokyo made sure that gaming would have a presence at the opening ceremony. Also, the ESL signed a deal to bring CS:Go to cable TV. And EA Play streamed yesterday, we tell you what got announced!. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on Apple...

A teaser for a new character went live in-game yesterday, with a free gun charm for finding it. Originally found in the middle of the Golden Gardens on Olympus, it has since been appearing in other locations. So far, there are five confirmed locations on Olympus, and six locations on World’s Edge where the teaser can be found. But the spawn is random in each game and only one team can get it per session. Here’s how to find the teaser and grab your limited-time Bespoke Micro Drone.
What is the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends steps on its game all the time, and that is just as much the case with Season 10: Emergence. Some of the biggest things connected to the season are its Legend, Seer, and the first ever iteration of Ranked Arenas, but this piece is all about the brand-new weapon. It is unusual that we are getting a weapon this season, after getting two prior seasons with new weapons back-to-back. This may be setting a precedent that there will now be a new weapon every season. So let’s talk about the gun entering the Apex Arena for Season 10.
Respawn Announces Apex Legends Ranked Arenas

Following the announcement of the next upcoming season for Apex Legends, Respawn today announced plans for the next expansion of the Apex Legends Arenas mode; namely, that the studio will be introducing Ranked Arenas. The Upcoming Apex Legends Ranked Arenas. With the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence on the 3rd...
Who is Seer in Apex Legends?

Rumors say his mother is the moon, and his father is a moth… but who is Seer really? Seer is the Season 10: Emergence Legend. His real name is Obi, but like most of the other Legends, he goes by a different codename in the games. Seer as a child was born with a special gift: Eyes that see the world differently and can even change the world around him. However, his gifts are also said to be a curse.
Apex Legends Emergence Season Revealed

A new Legend, map changes, new weapon, and more. During EA Play Live, the Apex Legends team at Respawn revealed some hot new details for the next season of the popular battle royale game. The next season, entitled Emergence, will add in a new Legend, feature some major changes to the World's Edge map, add in a new weapon, and more. It will also include the addition of a Ranked Arenas mode for you hardcore Arena players out there.
Respawn is Still Working on Private Lobbies in Apex Legends

Private lobbies are coming to Apex Legends. The developers have confirmed that work on this option is still ongoing and they will be able to reveal the secret soon. Private games will come to Apex Legends, sooner or later. Fans of the free FPS from Respawn Entertainment have been waiting for any news on the topic for a long time. The game's director Chad Grenier poured some hope into their hearts.
Apex Legends’ Latest Character Seems Kinda Familiar

Internet users who spend any time on social media — basically the vast majority of us — have probably come across videos from TikTocker William Knight. That’s the person with stellar fashion choices who does the “no such thing as a coincidence” videos. And if you are, you’ve probably also noticed a lot of people making a lot of comparisons to the latest Apex Legends character The Seer — (or Obi, according to the latest video on the Apex Legends YouTube account.) Even Knight noticed.
How Ranking Will be Calculated in Apex Legends Ranked Arenas

With the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence on the 3rd of August, the Arenas game mode will be getting its first competitive offering. Ranked Arenas will give players the chance to compete in the round-based, 3v3 game mode, earning ranks just like in Ranked battle royale. The mode will also be getting several new maps.
Apex Legends Update 1.75 Patch Notes

Update 1.75 has arrived for Apex Legends and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Apex Legends players have August 3rd already marked on the calendar for the big release of the Emergence update for the game that will feature a lot of changes and features for the game that will be very worth players jumping back in for that haven’t played in awhile. In the meantime though, Respawn Entertainment has been releasing some smaller patches to help make everything ready for this update and the latest has now arrived for players to get ahead of the big update. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.75.
Are Apex Legends: Emergence trailers better than the game?

Watching the latest Apex Legends: Emergence launch trailer, we’ve got to ask – are these trailers so well made that they eclipse the game? This trailer features the song “Ghost” performed by Marvin Brooks and remixed by 2WEI, and it’s another masterpiece. Much like the launch trailers that’ve shown the various new characters and layers of the game in the past few years, this trailer makes the game look like a brilliant work of art – because the trailer itself is a brilliant work of art. And it’s not even the full trailer – it’s a teaser for the “gameplay trailer” that’ll take place on July 26, 2021.
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Available to Seattle

Johansen was exposed to Seattle for Wednesday's Expansion Draft. The Predators' opted not to include Johansen on their protected list, making the 28-year-old -- and his $8 million cap for the next four years -- available to the Kraken. His 22 points in 48 games last year suggest that he may not be a top target for the incoming franchise. Furthermore, Johansen's paltry seven power-play points despite an average of 2:44 of man-advantage time don't exactly sweeten things. Nashville teammate Matt Duchene was left off the protection list, as well.
Apex Legends Season 10: Details and Speculations

Apex Legends holds no qualms about trying different things with each Season. With Season 10 most likely launching on August 3, 2021, there’s a slew of new content for players to chew on. Season 9 definitely was one of the better Seasons, since it introduced Valkyrie, the Bocek Bow, and the Arenas game mode. Of course, players of any battle royale game know that Seasons come and go. With Apex Legends, this is no exception. With each subsequent Season, Apex Legends keeps getting more immersive and interesting. Many are left to wonder what the next Season will bring, but there have been some leaks that are striking some players’ curiosity.
Apex Legends to Test Player Skills in Ranked Arenas

When the Emergence update is released for Apex Legends next month, Ranked Arenas will be introduced. This new feature offers a ranked system separate from the familiar Ranked BR. There are also differences in the design. Ranked Arenas is set to have two separate measures of the player’s skill and...
When Does Apex Legends Emergence Start?

Fans of Apex Legends will be excited to know that Emergence, Season 10 of Respawn Entertainment's battle royal, is right around the corner. Players can expect a massive update in accordance to maps and weapons. The estimated release date given by Respawn Entertainment has Emergence scheduled to go live on Aug. 3, shortly after the Thrillseekers event comes to an end.
Apex Legends Devs Are Not Touching Valkyrie in Season 10

Apex Legends developers have no plans to change Valkyrie in Season 10: Emergence, according to Daniel Klein, Lead Game Designer. Live service games like Apex Legends are constantly subject to change. The delicate balance of nerfs and buffs can change at any time thanks to a host of variables from new characters designed by developers to new instances of player behavior. It's rare that anything stays the same for too long—which is why players were surprised at Klein's admission of no changes for Valkyrie heading into Season 10.
Unqualified Game Chat Ep 26 – What’s the Future Like for Neptunia?

Here it is, the twenty-sixth episode of Unqualified Game Chat! A podcast where Noisy Pixel‘s Azario Lopez and MonsterVine’s Spencer Legacy talk about what games they’re playing, hot news, and this time around, the future of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series. The Unqualified Game Chat comes out every Thursday on YouTube...
Here are the abilities of Seer, Apex’s newest tracker

Apex Legends fans might want to avoid playing hide-and-go-seek with the battle royale’s newest tracker. will debut in Apex‘s tenth season, Emergence, offering plenty of intel and utility to help your squad become champions. Add in a pesky interrupt that can halt enemies in their tracks and the new legend’s uses are endless.

