Apex Predators

Apex Legends holds no qualms about trying different things with each Season. With Season 10 most likely launching on August 3, 2021, there’s a slew of new content for players to chew on. Season 9 definitely was one of the better Seasons, since it introduced Valkyrie, the Bocek Bow, and the Arenas game mode. Of course, players of any battle royale game know that Seasons come and go. With Apex Legends, this is no exception. With each subsequent Season, Apex Legends keeps getting more immersive and interesting. Many are left to wonder what the next Season will bring, but there have been some leaks that are striking some players’ curiosity.