(Griswold) The Griswold School Board at their meeting this week received an update from Superintendent Dave Henrichs on vacant staff positions for next school year. The district is still looking to fill two teaching positions along with open spots for two middle school/high school para-educators, two bus drivers, and a number of coaching positions. For each of the teaching vacancies, Henrichs says they have some options at their disposal. One of the openings is for a middle and high school social studies teacher. “For social studies we are working on the possibility of having a substitute teacher get licensed so to speak or permission from the Board of Educational Examiners which is not a big deal to get that done, we just can’t do it until August 1st because you have to continue to try and find a fully licensed teacher.”