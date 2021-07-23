Contestants seek king, queen crown

U.S. Navy explosives experts said on Saturday that they believe an attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker off Oman was a "drone strike," according to The Associated Press. “U.S. Navy explosives experts are aboard to ensure there is no additional danger to the crew, and are prepared to support an investigation into the attack,” the U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said. “Initial indications clearly point to a (drone)-style attack.”