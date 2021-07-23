Cancel
Sidney, OH

Contestants seek king, queen crown

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY — The 2021 Shelby County Junior Fair king and queen will be crowned Sunday, July 25, at the free entertainment tent. The contest begins at 5 p.m. • Mariah Booher, 18, daughter of Scott Booher and Gayene Booher, of Sidney. She is 2021 graduate of Houston High School and was the class valedictorian. She plans to attend Ohio State University. She is a member of 4-H and has shown projects in horses, clothing, arts, photography and modeling.

