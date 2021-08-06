Rooting For Everybody Black: Tokyo Olympics Schedule Of Events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — North Philadelphia native Dawn Staley led USA’s women’s basketball team to its seventh-consecutive gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But, there will be new beginnings the next time Team USA heads to the Olympics. Staley, the first Black head coach of the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team, announced she will not coach Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024. She has been a part of six of the team’s last seven gold medal runs. Dawn: "Our country has a lot of great coaches that can get the job done. Me, being a part of I believe six, that’s...