Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

USC Transfer Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote Paying His Own Way To Ohio State While Awaiting Eligibility Decision

By Andrew Lind
Posted by 
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RCg3_0b60pp8K00

When former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote appeared in the university’s student directory in June, it felt like a matter of time before he announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State.

More than a month has passed, however, and the only confirmation of Gaoteote’s intention to play for the Buckeyes came in a photo posted to the program’s official Twitter account of him at Topgolf with the other linebackers.

The reason for that, head coach Ryan Day said during Big Ten Media Days on Friday, is because there are still some academic hurdles Gaoteote must clear before he can be added to the team and placed on scholarship.

“He's paying his own way right now,” Day said. “And then we're going to hear from the NCAA about his eligibility here maybe in a few weeks, and then we'll go from there.”

In the meantime, Gaoteote – the cousin and former high school teammate of Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett – is permitted to participate in team activities. His addition is much-needed for a linebacker unit that is set to replace its top four players at the position this fall.

It was previously reported that the Buckeyes were awaiting word on an appeal that would make Gaoteote immediately eligible since he entered the transfer portal before the NCAA implemented the one-time transfer exception. Day said that isn’t the case, though.

“This one’s a little bit different. This is not that,” Day said. “This is more of an eligibility situation.”

A former five-star prospect from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Gaoteote took an unofficial visit to Ohio State before committing to USC during the 2018 recruiting cycle. He recorded 105 tackles, 7.5 tackles and two sacks in 20 games over three years with the Trojans.

-----

You may also like:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Vows To Beat Ohio State "Or Die Trying"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Comments / 2

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
370
Followers
405
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Recruiting#American Football#Usc Transfer Linebacker#Topgolf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLOak Ridger

Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning concluded his seventh and final summer college visit on Monday. Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl championquarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No.1 quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Nearly every major college football program, including LSU, has been recruiting him for his services.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
Columbus, OHlandgrantholyland.com

Buckeye BBQ a success, OSU hoops sends out new offer

The Buckeyes football program hosted their highly anticipated cookout as the latest opportunity to see many of their top targets, and it appears they had a fantastic day as they typically do when it comes to recruiting events. This coaching staff has done a second-to-none job with hosting their desired players, and Thursday was no different as several came away raving about their time spent in Columbus. The near future should see some developments due to this Buckeye BBQ, but again, hats off to this coaching staff for continuing to do nothing but dominate on the trail building the future of the roster.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football: 2021 College Football Season Ultimate TV Guide

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 11: The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff National Championship held at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) We are just a few weeks away from the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy