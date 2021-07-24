Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Celebrate Hawai‘i’s First 808 Day at “Beyond Van Gogh”

By HONOLULU Magazine Marketing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat makes Hawai‘i so special? HONOLULU wants to celebrate everything that makes our state so great with the first-ever 808 Day, an annual celebration of Hawai‘i starting this Aug. 8, 2021. The inaugural 808 Day takes place at “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” where guests who have purchased tickets for that day can enjoy hourly giveaways, coloring contest stations for keiki courtesy of Hawai‘i Dental Service, live music and more! Every attendee will also receive a complimentary HONOLULU Magazine summer issue, which includes our annual Best of HONOLULU list of the best places to eat, shop and play around the island.

