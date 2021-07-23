IDL Opens New 'Donations to the Fireline' Webpage to Help Public Donate Needed Supplies Directly to Wildland Firefighters

COEUR D'ALENE - The Idaho Department of Lands continues to receive phone calls from Idahoans and businesses who want to help wildland firefighters during this time of unprecedented heat and fire conditions. But some donations that are brought to various offices or fire camps, such as food, are not suitable for use by fire crews. The Idaho Department of Lands has developed a new webpage called 'Donations to the Fireline' which shares what donations are most needed, and how to get those donations in the hands of firefighters and support crews.