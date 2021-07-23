Cancel
Report: Bengals to host former Chiefs C Austin Reiter for a visit

By Charles Goldman
 9 days ago
A former starter on the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line is set to take a visit with a new team on Monday.

According to a new report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in former Chiefs starting center Austin Reiter for a visit. Reiter spent the past three seasons with the Chiefs, starting a total of 32 games for Kansas City.

The veteran center was originally a waiver claim by the Chiefs shortly after he was released by the Cleveland Browns during 53-man roster cuts in 2018. He began his career in Kansas City as a depth player, working as an extra blocker on jumbo packages. He’d fill in for injured center Mitch Morse for a few games in 2018, which helped the team evaluate him as a future starter.

The Chiefs did show some interest in re-signing Reiter earlier in the offseason. Additions of C Austin Blythe in free agency and Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey in the 2021 NFL draft made Reiter expendable to this team. He looks to be a good fit for Cincinnati, who continue to look for ways to shore up their offensive line depth to protect former 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick, QB Joe Burrow. You have to go all the way back to Super Bowl LIV to find the last time that Reiter surrendered a sack.

