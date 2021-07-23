CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

With new funding and energy, Oakland’s Cultural Affairs Commission is back in action

By Azucena Rasilla
oaklandside.org
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic worsened and the economy faltered in 2020, members of Oakland’s Cultural Affairs Commission worried that funding for their work would be cut. But the commission recently got a boost when the City Council voted to significantly increase its budget. “We had long been asking city councilmembers...

oaklandside.org

Comments / 0

Related
oaklandside.org

‘Civic trauma’ of pandemic brings East Bay arts community together

If “there is a crack, a crack in everything,” the pandemic has certainly exposed thousands of them, large and small. But, as Leonard Cohen wrote, “that’s how the light gets in.” And when it comes to the East Bay arts community, the pandemic did crack open possibilities for collaboration among arts institutions that had never existed before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
yoursun.com

Email campaign pressures commission on Cultural Center

MURDOCK - A few dozen emails arrived in Charlotte County commission offices in support of the Cultural Center of Charlotte County. Just one applauded the commission's decision last week to deny the 61-year-old nonprofit a $300,000 grant to keep it open past Nov. 8. Eight writers criticized the current management...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Bay Area Rapid Transit#San Francisco Bay Area#Real Estate#The City Council#Cultural Plan#Ktop Tv#Chair
traverseticker.com

New City Commission Tackles First Regular Agenda Including Setting Manager Spending Limit, Establishing Coronavirus Fund

Following the swearing-in of a new Traverse City mayor and three new city commissioners at an organizational meeting last week, the new city commission tackled its first full meeting agenda Monday – including establishing spending limits for the city manager following recent voter approval of a ballot proposal and establishing a dedicated fund to track city spending of federal COVID relief funds.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
oaklandside.org

Oakland takes first step to end cannabis testing of city workers

For the past two decades, Oakland has been on the forefront of embracing cannabis. But the city which led the way on regulating, taxing, and making marijuana a low law enforcement priority is still testing its employees for pot. That could soon change. Five years after Californians voted to legalize...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
Caledonian Record-News

Littleton Cultural Arts Commission To Host Holiday Market

The Littleton Cultural Arts Commission — first formed in late 2017 and newly reinvigorated this past spring — announced last week that they would be hosting a Holiday Market edition of their successful summer series: First Friday Arts. The event will be held on Dec. 3 from 4:30 to 11 p.m.
LITTLETON, NH
funcheap.com

Oakland’s New “Tiny Home Village” Opens at Lake Merritt

OAKLAND (BCN) Sixty-five homeless people will soon have warm, temporary shelter from winter rain and cold thanks to a new, tiny home village in Oakland, city officials said Monday. Lakeview Village at Second Avenue and East 12th Street will begin housing people early this month and a waiting list has...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Education To Review School Masking Requirement Tuesday, Nov. 16

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special virtual meeting Tuesday, Nov. 16 to review the state’s emergency school mask requirement, officials announced. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will collect feedback from the public. There will also be testimony heard from a public health expert. Officials said the meeting will include an extended public comment period and an update on the COVID-19 response in Maryland will be provided. Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced that he will introduce legislation to create Baltimore County’s first public financing system for candidates for County Council and County Executive, beginning with the 2026 election cycle. Olszewski has proposed a package of reforms in recent months, including a proposed charter amendment to create a system for public financing for candidates. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’" The post Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’ appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Olszewski Proposes Expanding Role Of Baltimore County Commission On Veterans’ Affairs

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — To mark Veterans Day, Baltimore County Johnny Executive Olszewski Jr. proposed legislation to expand the role of a commission designed to enhance the quality of life for veterans and their families. Formed in 2003, the Baltimore County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs has been defunct over the last several years, Olszewski’s office said. Under the bill, the committee would research the needs of veterans’ families, expand community outreach, work with relevant government agencies, and grow to include a larger, more diverse membership. “Today, as we honor all those veterans who have and continue to serve our nation, we are proud to announce these efforts to restart and expand this critical commission and ensure County government does all we can to support our veterans—and their families—across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. Olszewski will introduce the legislation at the Baltimore County Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
oaklandside.org

Doc film tells the story of an Oakland mural that sparked a movement

The Malonga Casquelourd Center is nestled in a section of downtown Oakland that has long felt like a microcosm of the city’s diverse cultures. That has a lot to do with the center itself, located on Alice Street between 14th and 15th streets, which has been fostering art and culture in Oakland since the 1920s—a place where children and adults from all walks of life gather to drum and dance. And just around the corner, Hotel Oakland Village provides affordable housing and services to hundreds of Chinese seniors.
OAKLAND, CA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford Plan Commission to take up new taphouse, Culver’s

HARTFORD — A new taphouse is planned for downtown Hartford in the Millstream building, as the business will go to the city Plan Commission on Monday for its conditional use permit. The Plan Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday. One of the first items of business on the agenda...
HARTFORD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy