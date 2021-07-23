Cancel
Jackée Harry Guests On Digest’s Podcast

By SOD
Soap Opera Digest
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the new Dishing With Digest, Jackée Harry reflects on her signature roles from ANOTHER WORLD to 227 and beyond, working with stars like Morgan Freeman and Oprah, and why she was a self-described wreck when she started on DAYS as Paulina. We also discuss soaps’ most iconic characters.

