Tate Modern invites people to doodle on floor for new exhibit – but will remove rude graffiti

By Craig Simpson
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt gallery attendants are usually occupied by ensuring that a respectful silence is maintained and that no one strays too close to priceless masterpieces. But from Saturday, staff at the Tate Modern’s new exhibition inviting visitors to sketch on the gallery’s floor will be tasked with monitoring the drawings in case some who take part are tempted to daub the kind of rude graffiti normally seen on the back of lavatory doors.

#Graffiti Art#Art Museum#Japanese#Family Team#Tate Modern
