Watch: Hilarious Video of Tourist “Riding” a Buffalo
Normally, we're sending out the warning to stay away from any wild animals you might happen upon. We're always sharing videos of clueless tourists at places like Yellowstone - and using them as examples of what not to do when it comes to animal interaction. In any other case we wouldn't encourage this behavior - so this will probably serve as the only time we'll crack a smile and cheer for someone to try and ride a buffalo......or get gored by one.alternativemissoula.com
