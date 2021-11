Ole Miss returned to practice on Monday, after its bounce-back victory at home versus Liberty, in preparation for a huge matchup with national and conference ramifications against Texas A&M on Saturday night. Junior running back Jerrion Ealy, who came into 2021 with very high expectations, has endured quite an interesting season and there's still three regular-season tests to go for the Rebels. Ealy met with the media following Monday's practice and discussed last week's game and this week's challenge.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO