When they entered the 2019 State tournament, one year removed from a class 2A State championship, they knew they were facing some stronger challenges. Their 2018 championship had come in class 2A, but in 2019 they played in class 3A. Sure, they made the tournament, but the upgrade in class would prove to be too much. The Big Reds weren’t able to defend their 2018 title. Ever since then they have been hungry to defend their 2018 title in class 2A. This year the Big Reds are trying to get the title defense they never quite had.