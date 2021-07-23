Louisville Defense Looking To Take Another Leap in 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — With coach Fangio being the defense-minded guy that he is, we all know his new general manager George Paton may have a similar mentality. “I mean, Tampa had a pretty good defense. I think defense won that game. I think you want to have both, obviously. I think you can win with a strong defense and a good offense. You’d like to have both. I hope we have a good defense. I hope that’s where we’re at. I think we’re going to have an explosive offense as well. I appreciate the question, but it’s a tough answer. A defense will keep you in every game—a really strong defense,” Paton said.