Louisville Defense Looking To Take Another Leap in 2021

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year under Head Coach Scott Satterfield the Louisville defense has seen improvement. Now Sattersfeild and linebacker C.J. Avery are looking to take the Cardinals from being a good defense to an elite ACC defense in 2021.

