Watch: Hilarious Video of Tourist “Riding” a Buffalo

If you are a fan of Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho, you and I are not going to see eye to eye on this story. I think Craters of the Moon is a waste of time if you are trying to fit it into a family vacation. Much like most movies lately: visiting Craters of the Moon National Monument is worth seeing once, but only to say that you did, you're expected to stay there way longer than you want to, and it doesn't feel worth the price of admission. $20 to see a barren landscape? I can look at my back yard for free and get that.