Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Worldwide PDF Editor Industry To 2025 - Players Include Apowersoft, DocsCorp And Foxit Software

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PDF Editor Market (2020-2025) by Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PDF Editor Market is estimated to be USD 1.94 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.68%. Market DynamicsKey factors such as the growing demand for online tools and applications and the growing need to enhance business documents have driven the growth of the PDF editor software market. Similarly, the rise in digital signature and cloud-based applications are providing growth opportunities to the market. However, factors such as data security concerns and the difficulties in the creation of media-rich PDF files are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the presence of open-source applications is considered to be the key challenge to the market. Market SegmentationThe Global PDF Editor Market is segmented further based on Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.By Type, the market is classified as software and services. Amongst the two, the software segment holds the highest market share.By Operation, the market is classified as Compress & OCR, Convert to PDF, Convert From PDF, Signature & Security, Split & Merge, and View & Edit. Amongst all, the signature and security segment holds the highest market share.By Subscription, the market is classified as annual and monthly. Amongst the two, the annual subscription segment holds the highest market share.By Deployment, the market is classified as On-premise and web-based. Amongst the two, the web-based segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By End User, the market is classified as the PDF Editor Software Market studied across Corporate Users, Education, Government, Legal & Administrator, and Personal Users. Amongst all, corporate users hold the highest market share.By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. iSkysoft has launched FilmoraPro video editor software for professional editing and creating highly customized content. - 17th January 20202. Foxit Software has launched its first pdf editing solution, PhantomPDF Mac, for macOS. The editor provides varied editing features such as inserting, merging, and separating pdf files. 21st August 2018 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are ABBYY, Adobe Inc., airSlate Inc., Apowersoft Ltd., DocsCorp, Foxit Software, Inc., iSkysoft, JotForm, KOFAX INC., Nitro Software, Inc., PDF Technologies, Inc., Pdfrun.com, Red Software, Tracker Software Products Ltd, and Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global PDF Editor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Growth in Online Tools and Applications4.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Enhancing Business Documents4.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Mobile Apps4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Difficulties in Creating Media-Rich PDF Files4.2.2.2 Data Security Concerns 4.2.2.3 Website Compatibility Issues4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Emergence of E-Signature in PDF Editor 4.2.3.2 Growth in Cloud-Based Applications4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Presence of Open Source Solutions4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Solution6.3 Service 7 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Operation7.1 Introduction 7.2 Compress & OCR7.3 Compress & OCR7.4 Covert from PDF 7.5 Signature & Security 7.6 Split & Merge 7.7 View & Edit 8 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Subscription8.1 Introduction8.2 Annual8.3 Monthly 9 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Deployment9.1 Introduction 9.2 On-premise9.3 Web-based 10 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By End User10.1 Introduction 10.2 Corporate Users 10.3 Education 10.4 Government 10.5 Legal & Administrator 10.6 Personal Use 11 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 South America11.3.1 Brazil11.3.2 Argentina11.4 Europe11.4.1 UK11.4.2 France11.4.3 Germany11.4.4 Italy11.4.5 Spain11.4.6 Rest of Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.5.1 China11.5.2 Japan11.5.3 India11.5.4 Indonesia11.5.5 Malaysia11.5.6 South Korea11.5.7 Australia11.5.8 Russia11.5.9 Rest of APAC11.6 Rest of the World11.6.1 Qatar11.6.2 Saudi Arabia11.6.3 South Africa11.6.4 United Arab Emirates11.6.5 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & Funding 13 Company Profiles13.1 ABBYY13.2 Adobe Inc.13.3 AirSlate Inc.13.4 Apowersoft Ltd.13.5 DocsCorp13.6 Foxit Software, Inc.13.7 iSkysoft13.8 JotForm13.9 KOFAX INC. (Lexmark International, Inc)13.10 Nitro Software, Inc.13.11 PDF Technologies, Inc.13.12 Pdfrun.com13.13 Red Software13.14 Tracker Software Products Ltd13.15 Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd13.16 Icecream Apps13.17 Microsoft 13.18 Pdfforge 13.19 PDFfiller 14 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vurscf

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pdf-editor-industry-to-2025---players-include-apowersoft-docscorp-and-foxit-software-301340242.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Docscorp#Ansoff Analysis#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Dynamicskey#Geography#Operation#Compress Ocr#Convert#Signature Security#Split Merge#View Edit#Deployment#Iskysoft#Filmorapro#Macos#Abbyy#Adobe Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

WRLD1 / TVNET Enlarges Its Finance / Investment Global Business Group To 10 Networks Across The Sectors Of Global Finance, Fintech, Crypto And World Business News

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro center finance /investment news platforms targeting the surging sectors of Fintech, Crypto and macro global regional business news. Powered by the...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Acetone Market: Impact And Recovery Report | Evolving Opportunities And New Market Possibilities Post Pandemic| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Acetone market identifies INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U, Altivia, Versalis S.p.A, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS INC., Honeywell International Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and PTT Public Co. Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for commercial vehicle cabin market.
Softwarecoleofduty.com

Backup as a service (BaaS) Market – Discover Current and Upcoming Trends | Commvault Systems, NetApp, Unitrends

A New Syndicate Global Backup as a service (BaaS) Market Study is added in HTF MI database compiled covering key business segments and wider geographical scope to get deep dive analysed market data. The study brings a perfect bridging between qualitative and statistical data of Backup as a service (BaaS) market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Consumption** & Value) from 2014 to 2019 and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc, Commvault Systems, NetApp, Inc, Unitrends Inc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Veritas Technologies, Veeam Software, CA Technologies, Acronis International GmbH, Arcserve & Datto.
SoccerPosted by
TheStreet

WRLD1 / TVNET Integrates Its World Soccer/Football Group Of Networks Across The US With 3 Worldwide Soccer/football Internet TV Venues Focused On Global Soccer Across All 8 World Regions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro destinations for its soccer/football sports news hubs targeting the continuing surging sports sectors in all US and international territories. TVNET is...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Square, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening And Enabling Further Integration Between Its Seller And Cash App Ecosystems

Square, Inc. (SQ) - Get Report and Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) today announced that they have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which Square has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in Afterpay by way of a recommended court-approved Scheme of Arrangement. The transaction has an implied value of approximately US$29 billion (A$39 billion) based on the closing price of Square common stock on July 30, 2021, and is expected to be paid in all stock. The acquisition aims to enable the companies to better deliver compelling financial products and services that expand access to more consumers and drive incremental revenue for merchants of all sizes. The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2022, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions outlined below.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Industry Analysis by Key Players

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Based Manufacturing Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Based Manufacturing market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Based Manufacturing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Business Intelligence in Small Enterprises Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Business Intelligence in Small Enterprises Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAP SE, IBM Corp., Rackspace, VMware, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corp, Verizon wireless, AT&T, Juniper Networks & SAS Institute etc.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Catalog Management Software Market Unidentified Segments - The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Catalog Management Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Catalog Management Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Catalog Management Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Economyatlantanews.net

Iot Healthcare Market May Set Epic Growth Story | IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare

The COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Iot Healthcare Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 Outbreak- Iot Healthcare Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Honeywell Life Care Solutions, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, GE Healthcare, SAP SE, Stanley Healthcare, Royal Philips, Medtronic Plc & Qualcomm Life, Inc. etc have been looking into COVID-19 Outbreak- Iot Healthcare as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Posted by
TheStreet

All Of Star One D2's Reflectors Are Deployed As It Undergoes Testing In The Compact Antenna Test Range At Maxar's Manufacturing Facility In Palo Alto, California. Image Credit: Maxar.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Report (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the Star One D2 satellite is performing properly after launch. Maxar built this powerful communications satellite for Embratel, the largest satellite operator in Brazil and Latin America, and a business unit of Claro, a worldwide leading telecommunications company.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Mobile BI Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Oracle, MicroStrategy, Tableau Software

The latest study released on the Global Mobile BI Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Mobile BI market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

FPGA in Telecom Sector Market to See Thriving Worldwide | Xilinx, Microsemi, Atmel

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global FPGA in Telecom Sector Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The FPGA in Telecom Sector market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
Softwareatlantanews.net

File Transfer Software Market is in Huge Demand | Google, Dropbox, Slack Technologies

AMA Research released Latest Global File Transfer Software Market Study that provides in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. File Transfer Software Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. File Transfer Software Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Managed Printing Services Market to See Stunning Growth | Xerox, Canon, Lewan Technology

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Managed Printing Services Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Managed Printing Services market outlook.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Application Modernization Tools Market is Going to Boom with Google, Deloitte, Gartner, Virtusa

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Application Modernization Tools Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Application Modernization Tools Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Application Modernization Tools market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Application Modernization Tools Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy