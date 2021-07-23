Worldwide PDF Editor Industry To 2025 - Players Include Apowersoft, DocsCorp And Foxit Software

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PDF Editor Market (2020-2025) by Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PDF Editor Market is estimated to be USD 1.94 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.68%. Market DynamicsKey factors such as the growing demand for online tools and applications and the growing need to enhance business documents have driven the growth of the PDF editor software market. Similarly, the rise in digital signature and cloud-based applications are providing growth opportunities to the market. However, factors such as data security concerns and the difficulties in the creation of media-rich PDF files are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the presence of open-source applications is considered to be the key challenge to the market. Market SegmentationThe Global PDF Editor Market is segmented further based on Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.By Type, the market is classified as software and services. Amongst the two, the software segment holds the highest market share.By Operation, the market is classified as Compress & OCR, Convert to PDF, Convert From PDF, Signature & Security, Split & Merge, and View & Edit. Amongst all, the signature and security segment holds the highest market share.By Subscription, the market is classified as annual and monthly. Amongst the two, the annual subscription segment holds the highest market share.By Deployment, the market is classified as On-premise and web-based. Amongst the two, the web-based segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.By End User, the market is classified as the PDF Editor Software Market studied across Corporate Users, Education, Government, Legal & Administrator, and Personal Users. Amongst all, corporate users hold the highest market share.By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market. Recent Developments1. iSkysoft has launched FilmoraPro video editor software for professional editing and creating highly customized content. - 17th January 20202. Foxit Software has launched its first pdf editing solution, PhantomPDF Mac, for macOS. The editor provides varied editing features such as inserting, merging, and separating pdf files. 21st August 2018 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are ABBYY, Adobe Inc., airSlate Inc., Apowersoft Ltd., DocsCorp, Foxit Software, Inc., iSkysoft, JotForm, KOFAX INC., Nitro Software, Inc., PDF Technologies, Inc., Pdfrun.com, Red Software, Tracker Software Products Ltd, and Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global PDF Editor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Growth in Online Tools and Applications4.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Enhancing Business Documents4.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Mobile Apps4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Difficulties in Creating Media-Rich PDF Files4.2.2.2 Data Security Concerns 4.2.2.3 Website Compatibility Issues4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Emergence of E-Signature in PDF Editor 4.2.3.2 Growth in Cloud-Based Applications4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Presence of Open Source Solutions4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Solution6.3 Service 7 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Operation7.1 Introduction 7.2 Compress & OCR7.3 Compress & OCR7.4 Covert from PDF 7.5 Signature & Security 7.6 Split & Merge 7.7 View & Edit 8 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Subscription8.1 Introduction8.2 Annual8.3 Monthly 9 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Deployment9.1 Introduction 9.2 On-premise9.3 Web-based 10 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By End User10.1 Introduction 10.2 Corporate Users 10.3 Education 10.4 Government 10.5 Legal & Administrator 10.6 Personal Use 11 Global PDF Editor Software Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 South America11.3.1 Brazil11.3.2 Argentina11.4 Europe11.4.1 UK11.4.2 France11.4.3 Germany11.4.4 Italy11.4.5 Spain11.4.6 Rest of Europe11.5 Asia-Pacific11.5.1 China11.5.2 Japan11.5.3 India11.5.4 Indonesia11.5.5 Malaysia11.5.6 South Korea11.5.7 Australia11.5.8 Russia11.5.9 Rest of APAC11.6 Rest of the World11.6.1 Qatar11.6.2 Saudi Arabia11.6.3 South Africa11.6.4 United Arab Emirates11.6.5 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships12.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements12.3.4 Investments & Funding 13 Company Profiles13.1 ABBYY13.2 Adobe Inc.13.3 AirSlate Inc.13.4 Apowersoft Ltd.13.5 DocsCorp13.6 Foxit Software, Inc.13.7 iSkysoft13.8 JotForm13.9 KOFAX INC. (Lexmark International, Inc)13.10 Nitro Software, Inc.13.11 PDF Technologies, Inc.13.12 Pdfrun.com13.13 Red Software13.14 Tracker Software Products Ltd13.15 Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd13.16 Icecream Apps13.17 Microsoft 13.18 Pdfforge 13.19 PDFfiller 14 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vurscf

