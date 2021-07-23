Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase And Declares Dividends On Common And Preferred Stock

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) - Get Report announced today that its board of directors ("board") authorized a share repurchase for the third quarter of 2021 of up to $125 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, payable August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2021.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021:

  • Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);
  • Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859); and
  • Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

The cash dividend on the Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8) shares is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Zions has obtained the requisite regulatory approval to allow Zions to timely execute on this authorization.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $85 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans (including both rounds). In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210723005456/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#Board Of Directors#Preferred Stock#Zionp#Cusip#Ziono#Bank#Nasdaq Financial#Zionsbancorporation Com#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Financial Reports
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.21% of Howard Bancorp worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Moleculin Biotech worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 67,342 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Has $1.13 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vigilant Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased...
Tennessee Statemodernreaders.com

Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Drops By 25.2%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Square, Inc. (SQ) - Get Report has posted its results for the second quarter of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.squareup.com and intends to file these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the morning of Monday, August 2. Square has cancelled its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 13,837 Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,115 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Investors Bancorp, Inc. - ISBC

NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Investors Bancorp, Inc. ("ISBC" or the "Company") ( ISBC) relating to its proposed acquisition by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG) ISBC shareholders will receive $1.46 in cash and 0.297 shares of Citizens per share they own.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,894 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 33,686 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Sells $249,021.60 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for about 1.4% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $34,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Other large investors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy