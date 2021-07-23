Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

California Foster Farms Workers Prep Strike; Rally With Mayor Of Compton, Faith And Community Leaders

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

COMPTON, Calif., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 25 250 Foster Farms workers in Compton who are represented by Teamsters Local 630 will rally from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. outside of the Smart & Final Supermarket located at 280 East Compton Blvd, Compton, CA 90220; with support from Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, other elected leaders, community activists and faith-based leaders.

The production, sanitation, warehouse and maintenance workers, approximately 70 percent of whom are Latina and Black women, recently voted nearly unanimously against a contract proposal that would shift thousands of dollars of healthcare costs onto them. For example, workers would be forced to pay 20 percent of medical costs frequently utilized by women with families such as labor and delivery, emergency room visits, and mental health services. In addition to this, the company has refused to accept a healthcare proposal made by Local 630 that would save Foster Farms close to $500,000 in the first year and at least $1.5 million over the life of the contract.

The Compton Foster Farms facility ( Media Contact: Edward Gharavi, Foster Farms Compton Plant Manager - 626-394-5846) manufactures poultry products for a range of retailers, including Costco, Chick Fil-A, Burger King, Walmart, Sysco Corporation, and Smart & Final Supermarkets, as well as public school systems and correctional facilities throughout California.

The escalating labor dispute in Compton may be a sign of larger labor troubles for Foster Farms, as well as the food supply chain in California. Several other Foster Farm facilities are represented by the Teamsters and other unions, including a key poultry distribution center in Southern California that supplies products to grocery stores owned by Albertsons, Kroger, Costco, and Walmart.

When: Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Smart & Final Supermarket located at 280 East Compton Blvd, Compton, CA 90220

What:Rally to Support Compton Foster Farms Workers Preparing to Strike

Who:Foster Farms Workers; Lou Villalvazo, Secretary Treasurer, Teamsters Local 396; Emma Sharif, Mayor of Compton; Reverend Walter Contreras; Pastor Cue Jn Marie

Visuals:Over one hundred stakeholders - including union members, community members, and elected officials - will participate in a rally at Smart & Final in Compton California to support Foster Farms workers.

Contact: Adan Alvarez - (323) 404-5939 - adanalvarez@local396.net Oscar Ruiz - (213) 590-7119 - oscar@teamsters630.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-foster-farms-workers-prep-strike-rally-with-mayor-of-compton-faith-and-community-leaders-301340407.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 630

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compton#Labor And Delivery#Teamsters Local 630#Latina#Healthcare#The Compton Foster Farms#Burger King#Sysco Corporation#Albertsons#Kroger#Foster Farms Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Costco
Related
AdvocacyFremont Tribune

History of workers' strikes in America

How various infrastructure projects can affect home values. Have you ever thought about how the proximity of infrastructure to a home can impact its value? It’s a worthy mental trip to take if buying or…
Pueblo, COPueblo Chieftain

Here is how Pueblo community members are rallying to help house incoming EVRAZ workers

The first 100 construction workers helping to build EVRAZ North America's $500 million modern rail plant are expected to converge on Pueblo by the end of August. Although housing appears to be secured to accommodate the first wave of workers, local housing authorities still need help finding more places for the remaining 700 construction workers who are expected to be in Pueblo working until early 2023.
Topeka, KSksal.com

Frito-Lay Kansas Worker Strike Ends

The Frito-Lay worker strike in Topeka is over after almost three weeks. Employees walked off the job earlier this month in protest of conditions they said were lowering their quality of life. The agreement with Frito-Lay guarantees a day off for workers every week and an end to twelve-hour shifts.
Agriculturekwhi.com

COMMUNITY CORNER TO FEATURE MIRACLE FARM

A local non-profit organization will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Miracle Farm Development Director Gena Wilmitis will visit with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. Wilmitis will talk about the residential ranch’s release of a new video featuring members of the ranch who talk about their experiences with the program.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Teamsters And Compton Community Ask Smart&Final To Stand Against Foster Farms' Attack On Latina And Black Women

COMPTON, Calif., July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Foster Farms food processing workers represented by Teamsters Local 630 rallied together with community members, elected officials, and faith-based leaders at Smart&Final's Compton Supermarket today. The protestors called on David Hirz, Smart&Final's President and CEO, to act on the company's pledge to fight for equality and stop turning a blind eye to the unjust treatment of Latina and Black women working at Foster Farms ' Compton facility - a key supplier to Smart&Final.
meatpoultry.com

Union authorizes strike against Foster Farms

COMPTON, CALIF. – Foster Farms workers, represented by Teamsters Local 630, prepared to strike after members voted on July 18 to reject the company’s most recent contract offer. The Compton Foster Farms facility manufactures poultry products for a range of institutions, retailers and foodservice operators throughout California. “Foster Farms has...
Marion, NCHickory Daily Record

WATCH NOW: Workers hold strike, rally in Marion and call for for pay increases, union

Western North Carolina workers voiced their demands for a $15 an hour minimum wage Tuesday at the Hardee’s on N.C. 226 South in Marion. A strike and worker-led rally to demand that Congress pass a $15 federal minimum wage was held in Marion by NC Raise Up, which represents underpaid workers across the South who are fighting for $15 an hour and union rights. North Carolina working people held similar rallies in Charlotte and Durham.
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Church leaders and residents rally to ‘Replant Minnehaha Trees’

The dreaded Emerald Ash Borer recently cost residents in and around St. Paul’s Minnehaha Avenue nearly 100 ash trees, which were removed by the city from the public boulevard a few weeks ago to slow the spread of the invasive beetle. Rather than despair, residents, business owners and civic leaders...
Labor IssuesAntelope Valley Press

Union workers at Fred Meyer vote to strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fred Meyer warehouse workers have voted unanimously to authorize a strike, which could disrupt food distribution at 180 locations across the Pacific Northwest as early as Monday. KOIN reports that contract negotiations between Teamsters Local 117 and Fred Meyer have been underway with little progress. Union...
Labor IssuesBusiness Insider

Strike ends for Black Creek Community Health Centre workers

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 5117 working at Black Creek Community Health Centre have ratified their new collective agreement, ending a grueling six-week strike for the health care workers. OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas commended Local 5117's members for holding firm at the picket...
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Farm Workers Hub provides necessary items and community connections

Niagara-on-the-Lake’s inaugural Farm Workers Hub attracted more than 100 migrant workers Thursday night who turned out to receive donations from community members across the municipality. The donations are available for farm workers only and can be picked up from the hub between 4 and 8 p.m. on Thursdays. There are...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
TheStreet

Foster Farms Teamsters In California Vote To Reject Contract Offer; Prepare For Strike

COMPTON, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 250 Foster Farms workers represented by Teamsters Local 630 overwhelmingly voted on Sunday to reject the company's most recent contract offer and authorize a strike against one of the largest poultry producers on the West Coast. The members' contract with Foster Farms expired on June 14, 2020, and they are currently working under an extension agreement that can be terminated with seven days notice by either party.
Los Angeles, CAInyo Register

LA mayor visits Owens Valley community leaders

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti toured the Owens Valley Friday, meeting with tribal officials and community leaders that culminated in a meet-and-greet at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds. In an interview, Garcetti said it was important to him as the mayor of LA to come to the Owens Valley because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy