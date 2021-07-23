Cancel
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply U.S. With 200 Million COVID Shots

By Rob Lenihan
 9 days ago
Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report said Friday they will supply the U.S. with another 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Shares of Pfizer were up slightly $41.70, while BioNTech rose modestly to $282.31 on Friday.

The companies said the shots will be delivered from October through April 2022, with the first 110 million delivered by Dec. 31. The remaining 90 million doses will delivered no later than April 30.

The latest delivery brings the total number of doses to be supplied by the companies to the U.S. government under its existing supply agreement to 500 million.

The U.S. also has the option to acquire an updated version of the vaccine to tackle potential variants if it’s available and authorized, Pfizer and BioNTech said.

The White House is looking immunize children under the age of 12, who aren’t yet eligible, and potentially deploying booster doses if new data shows their necessity, Bloomberg reported, citing a Biden administration official.

Of the new doses, 65 million will be tailored for the pediatric population, should the vaccine be cleared for children younger than 12,. Some of those shots would be immediately available upon authorization.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was cleared for those 12 and older in May, and studies in younger children are underway. The companies could learn by the fall whether the vaccine provides immunity in those as young as 6 months old.

U.S. health officials have warned of the risks the coronavirus and its variants pose to children.

Pfizer said earlier this month said it would request U.S. emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
