Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

VeriBlock Foundation Funds Initiative To Secure Bitcoin SV To Bitcoin With Innovative Proof-of-Proof Protocol

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The VeriBlock Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the development and adoption of VeriBlock's Proof-of-Proof ® ("PoP ®") security technology, today announced a new initiative to secure Bitcoin SV using VeriBlock ® and PoP.

Since its launch as a hard-fork split in November of 2018, Bitcoin SV has been embroiled in controversy over its security and BSV advocate Craig Wright's controversial claims that he is Bitcoin's pseudonymous inventor Satoshi Nakamoto and that Bitcoin SV adheres to the original whitepaper, while Bitcoin itself does not.

The Switzerland-based Bitcoin Association identified four recent large reorganizations on BSV starting on June 24, 2021, which may have been executed to perform double-spend attacks. A 51% attack against Bitcoin SV can be executed today for approximately $5000/hr using readily-available hashrate rental markets like NiceHash.

As a result of the recent BSV reorganizations, the low cost of attacking BSV using rented hashing power, and the centralization of over 80% of BSV's mining power in a single pool, many exchanges suspended BSV deposits and trading.

"Bitcoin SV uses the same mining algorithm as Bitcoin, but is secured with less than 1/200th of Bitcoin's mining power, making it an easy target for 51% attacks," explained VeriBlock Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer Maxwell Sanchez. "VeriBlock's Proof-of-Proof algorithm follows the same core principles of Decentralization, Trustlessness, Transparency, and Permissionlessness ("DTTP ®") that make Bitcoin so profound, and Bitcoin SV can leverage PoP to inherit Bitcoin's full security to protect itself against these types of attacks."

VeriBlock engineers are currently working on integrating their PoP security technology into the Bitcoin SV codebase, and will announce public testing of PoP-enabled BSV in the future. If adopted, Bitcoin SV users (including exchanges and payment processors) would be able to use VeriBlock's Bitcoin Finality Indicator ("vBFI") real-time security technology to confirm BSV transactions with the same security guarantee as if they were on Bitcoin.

The VeriBlock team plans to continue developing technologies that leverage Bitcoin's industry-leading security to provide creative solutions that improve the security of financial, law enforcement, and intellectual property infrastructure.

Bitcoin SV developers or community members interested in learning more about VeriBlock or testing PoP-secured Bitcoin SV, can reach out to hello@veriblock.com.

About the VeriBlock FoundationThe VeriBlock Foundation is a Cayman Islands nonprofit committed to increasing awareness and adoption of the VeriBlock Blockchain and its Proof-of-Proof security protocol. VeriBlock inherits security from Bitcoin in a completely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless ("DTTP ®") manner, following the same attributes that made Bitcoin great, and allows any other blockchain to reinforce their existing security with the full Proof-of-Work power of Bitcoin in the same manner.

Media Contact Alexis Quintal alexis@newswire.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veriblock-foundation-funds-initiative-to-secure-bitcoin-sv-to-bitcoin-with-innovative-proof-of-proof-protocol-301340309.html

SOURCE VeriBlock Foundation

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Foundation#Bitcoin Core#Mining Equipment#Bsv#Bitcoin Association#Hashrate#Nicehash#Decentralization#Trustlessness#Decentralized#Permissionless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Ethereum 2.0 Delayed, When Will Ethereum Hit $5,000?

Ethereum 2.0 Delayed, When Will Ethereum Hit $5,000?. Analysts say ETH is bullish for the short term only. This reasoning is based on various facts pertaining to the delay of Ethereum 2.0. Amid the rising gas fees on the Ethereum network, users may migrate to other blockchains. Tensions are high...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Decrypting the Vast World of Ethereum – Layer 1, Layer 2 and Beyond

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is selling like hotcakes in the crypto world. It has so many advantages over centralized financial systems that it could result in a paradigm shift of customers moving to DeFi. Ever since Ethereum, one of the biggest crypto coin developers, started producing decentralized applications, people saw its...
MarketsCNET

Best Bitcoin and crypto wallets for 2021

Prices go up, prices go down -- but Bitcoin is here to stay. And as cryptocurrency continues its march toward the mainstream, and becomes more entwined with the global economy, sooner or later you're going to need a place to store yours. Bottom line: If you're looking to invest in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you'll need a wallet.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

WRLD1 / TVNET Enlarges Its Finance / Investment Global Business Group To 10 Networks Across The Sectors Of Global Finance, Fintech, Crypto And World Business News

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional regional and metro center finance /investment news platforms targeting the surging sectors of Fintech, Crypto and macro global regional business news. Powered by the...
StocksPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: German Institutional Funds Can Invest In Crypto; Bitcoin Passes $40K For Highest Numbers Since May; Bitcoin Miners Bring In $970M In July

Under a new plan in Germany, some institutional funds will be able to invest billions in cryptocurrency, which has never happened before, Bloomberg reported. The new rule will let Spezialfonds with fixed investment rules put as much as 20 percent of what they have into Bitcoin or other cryptos, according to Bloomberg. The funds can only be accessed by institutional investors like pension companies and insurers. They currently manage around $2.1 trillion.
Marketsetftrends.com

Crypto Has Role in Paying for Infrastructure That Investors May Not Like

Republican senators recently said enough members of that group favor a bipartisan agreement to advance a $550 billion plan to shore up America’s ailing roads, bridges, and power grids. In today’s contentious, borderline hostile political environment, it’s positive if not miraculous that both parties can agree on something, let alone...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Invest In For 2021 & 2022

When looking for a crpyotucrrency to invest into it's best to avoid flashy cryptocurrencies marketed with promises of "going to the moon" and other gimmicks. Does it have a working project? Or are they currently building one?. How does this product or cryptocurrency benefit users in the blockchain space?. What...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

JXN & JAX: solving the scalability trilemma

Almost all blockchain projects advertise themselves as the ultimate solution to the perennial problem that is scalability. Blockchain projects have traditionally struggled with scalability, decentralization, and security, a phenomenon that Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin, calls the Blockchain Scalability Trilemma. Jax.Network is a blockchain solution designed in a unique way to...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum ‘flippening’ Bitcoin – Assessing if it is any closer

The question, hope, argument, or possibility of Ethereum “flippening” Bitcoin has popped up time and time again, especially over the previous month. However, the question is more relevant now, primarily because of two reasons. The first one being Ethereum’s London hard fork scheduled for this week. The second reason is...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin for cash: Do crypto ATMs make buying BTC easier for the mainstream?

Cash may be king when it comes to purchasing Bitcoin (BTC), as recent data states that there has been a spike in crypto ATM installations during 2021, showing a 71.3% increase from Jan. 1, 2021, until the time of reporting. Specifically speaking, there are currently over 24,000 crypto ATMs located across the globe. Data further suggests that crypto ATMs are being installed at a rate of about 52.3 machines per day.
Currenciescryptoglobe.com

As Ethereum Celebrates Its 6th Birthday, $ETH Is Up 140% in 2021

Today, Ethereum is celebrating its sixth birthday (since the mainnet went live on 30 July 2015). The original Ethereum white paper (titled: “Ethereum White Paper: A next-generation smart contract and decentralized application platform”) was written by Russian-Canadian programmer Vitaly Dmitriyevich Buterin (better known as “Vitalik Buterin”), and published on his blog in December 2013.
Marketsai-cio.com

New Jersey Pension Fund Gambles on Bitcoin Miners

In a potential sign of cryptocurrency acceptance among institutional investors—and perhaps a sign of desperation—New Jersey’s pension fund, which is among the worst-funded in the country, recently invested a little over $7 million in two Bitcoin mining companies. And both investments are already down sharply. In its most recent quarterly...
MarketsCoinDesk

Money Reimagined: Can DeFi Stay Decentralized?

That’s a question sparked by Uniswap’s move to restrict investor access to certain tokens on its platform, seemingly in response to threats from regulators, and the topic of our column this week. We also explore the relationship between bitcoin difficulty and price and the meme fun that was had with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) description of cryptocurrency developers as “shadowy super-coders.”
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Launches Unhackable Blockchain-Ledger Technology To Record Proof Of Ownership Of Rare Collectibles

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol, a new blockchain project currently operating in stealth mode with plans to launch this fall, announced the first-ever application of their cutting edge blockchain-ledger technology within the field of rare collectibles. Through a partnership with BRKRZ and Beckett Collectibles, LLC, ("Beckett") select winners of valuable sneakers and ultra-rare trading cards at tonight's National Sports Collectors Convention will be able to have their wins recorded securely on the blockchain, and probabilistically unable to be modified, through Beyond Protocol's blockchain-ledger technology.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

The Semantics Of The Bitcoin Layers

The idea of a layer comes from two worlds, each of which uses a layered approach in a distinct manner: the world of money, and the world of networks. In this article we will briefly explore both worlds. After the concept of layers has been established, we will relate the layered framework to Bitcoin, which is a unique and new hybrid of both money and technology. We will introduce the nuance of layers, and propose that distinction in language is used in the absence of redefining historical context or using an entirely different nomenclature.
Palo Alto, CACoinDesk

Robo-Adviser Wealthfront Offers Grayscale Investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based firm has expanded its roster of investment vehicles to include the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust. Clients of Wealthfront, an automated investment service, can now gain exposure to crypto through the addition of two cryptocurrency trusts to the robo-adviser’s investment offerings. The Palo Alto,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy