Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Working Out Josh Christopher, Joshua Primo & 4 Others

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers announced that they are holding a pre-draft workout for Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, Arizona State's Josh Christopher, Coppin State's Anthony Tarke, Buffalo's Jayvon Graves, Alabama's Joshua Primo and Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi – on Friday morning. The headliners of this group are Christopher and Primo, both of which could be options for the Lakers with the 22nd pick. Christopher, who is a hometown kid from Lakewood, California, played just one season at Arizona State.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Christopher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Lakers Working#Joshua Primo 4 Others#The Los Angeles Lakers#Coppin State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHouston Chronicle

Newest Rocket Josh Christopher is mix of fire and nice

When Josh Christopher was in elementary school, his father, Laron, received a phone call from the school principal. Josh was being “too aggressive” while playing soccer with the other kids, the principal told Laron. She wanted him to calm down. “I said ‘Listen lady, fire is aggressive,’” Laron said. “In...
NBAUSA Today

Interviews: Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher arrive in Houston

Entering the 2021 NBA draft, the Houston Rockets had made zero first-round selections over the previous five years. Factoring in trades, they somehow managed to make four on Thursday alone. Starting with No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, it was an impressive night by general manager Rafael Stone to help...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

SB Nation Blogger Mock Draft: Phoenix Suns select Arizona State guard Josh Christopher

SB Nation hosted a blogger mock draft with some of the brightest minds from each team’s site making the picks. You can find the full 30-team mock draft at SBNation.com. Oftentimes, mock drafts where each pick is made by a plugged-in individual that is familiar with team situations are more accurate than one person making picks down a straight line. I made the pick for the Phoenix Suns in this one, going into the draft with this in mind:
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft Profile: Josh Christopher is another player Denver may consider on draft night

National Basketball Association, Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball. The 2021 NBA Draft is full of guards that can be really solid at the next level and today we are taking a look at another one in Josh Christopher out of Arizona State. After his freshman season was cut short due to a leg injury, Christopher still declared for the draft and projects to go either in the mid-first round range or early second round.
NBABleacher Report

Josh Christopher's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Rockets Roster

The Houston Rockets selected Arizona State guard Josh Christopher with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday at Barclays Center in New York City. The 19-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists across 15 appearances for the Sun Devils during his only college season.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Announce NBA Draft Prospects Working Out For Team On Monday

The Indiana Pacers will hold their eighth workout for NBA Draft prospects on Monday, and on Sunday the team shared the list of players who will be there. The full list of players who will be in Indiana working out for the team on Monday can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Pacers.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Dwight Howard News

The Los Angeles Lakers made one of the biggest moves of the offseason this week, when they traded for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook, a California native, reportedly informed the Wizards that he would like a trade and, if possible, get moved to the Lakers. Washington was able to get that done, receiving a package of players and a draft pick for the superstar guard.
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee offers quarterback Avery Johnson

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback prospect Avery Johnson. “Blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback prospect is from Maize High School in Maize,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Damian Lillard’s No. 1 Trade Preference

Earlier this offseason, rumors about Damian Lillard potentially leaving the Portland Trail Blazers spread like wildfire around the NBA. The star point guard did his best to shoot down any speculation, but a few whispers about his impending departure continue to move around league circles. The latest rumor comes courtesy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy