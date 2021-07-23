2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Working Out Josh Christopher, Joshua Primo & 4 Others
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they are holding a pre-draft workout for Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, Arizona State's Josh Christopher, Coppin State's Anthony Tarke, Buffalo's Jayvon Graves, Alabama's Joshua Primo and Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi – on Friday morning. The headliners of this group are Christopher and Primo, both of which could be options for the Lakers with the 22nd pick. Christopher, who is a hometown kid from Lakewood, California, played just one season at Arizona State.www.lakers365.com
