Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Live Nation Introduces $20 Tickets For Almost 1,000 Shows

By Sophia Medina
EDMTunes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Nation is going all-in on the return to live music, as the promotion company introduces $20 all-in tickets for nearly 1000 shows across various genres. The low-cost tickets will go on sale Wednesday, July 28 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on Live Nation’s website. However, T-Mobile and Sprint users can get 24-hour early access to the sale, starting Tuesday, July 27 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT. This sale will serve as a promotion for next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays.

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Zac Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Live Nation Introduces#Live Nation#T Mobile#Sprint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Florida, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Concert Tickets for $20! Live Nation Launches $20 Ticket Promotion Next Week…

Live Nation is offering music lovers a $20 all-in ticket for nearly 1,000 shows this year according to the Live Nation. The $20 ticket promotion to the general public begins next Wednesday, July 28th at noon. Tickets will be available for a limited time while supplies last. Click this link for tickets available next Wednesday. According to the Live Nation, the $20 promotional ticket price includes taxes and fees.
Music96krock.com

Live Nation Offers $20 Tickets For Korn, Black Crowes, KISS And More

Live Nation is just as excited about the return of live music as we are, and to celebrate, they’re offering $20 tickets to select shows this summer. “Return to Live” will feature $20 tickets to some of the biggest shows coming to Florida including Korn/Staind, The Black Crowes, 3 Doors Down/Seether, KISS and Alice Cooper.
Musiciconvsicon.com

Live Nation Celebrates Return of Live Concerts By Offering Fans $20 All-In Tickets

Live Nation has announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation’s outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
MusicPosted by
People

Live Nation to Offer Special $20 'All-In' Concert Tickets to Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Maroon 5 and More

On Thursday, Live Nation announced that it will be offering tickets to a number of select shows for only $20 — including fees! — to celebrate the return of live music. Among the country artists participating in the promotion are the likes of Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and the Zac Brown Band.
Denver, COWestword

Live Nation Offers $20 Tickets for Levitt Pavilion Denver Concerts

Live Nation just announced that it's celebrating the Return to Live (concerts, that is) by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year, including five concerts at Levitt Pavilion Denver. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to $20 tickets to shows with Melissa Etheridge, All Day I Dream, Coheed and Cambria, Pink Martini and Everclear.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Live Nation Offers $20 ‘All-In’ Tickets for Alanis Morissette, Lil Baby, Jonas Brothers, More

In a bid to help bring fans back to concerts, Live Nation announced its “Return to Live” summer concert campaign, offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. While the company has used the tactic for slower-selling tours in the past, obviously in 2021, as its 40-plus outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, there’s a strong push to get artists back in front of fans. Despite its revenue being flattened by the pandemic, Live Nation has weathered the storm remarkably well, and its stock even hit an all-time high in February as anticipation of the return...
Entertainmentcelebrityaccess.com

Live Nation Announces $20 All-In Ticket Program For Summer Concerts

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concert giant Live Nation has revived their $20 dollar ‘all-in’ ticket program to mark the return of live events this summer after a long coronavirus slumber. The ‘Return to Live’ program, which allows fans to pick up concert tickets to shows at participating outdoor Live Nation...
EntertainmentPosted by
103.9 The Breeze

Live Nation Is Bringing Back SPAC $20 All In Ticket Special

The back end of summer will be super busy with great shows at SPAC, and this ticket special could be the key to seeing a bunch of them!. We have all been there. So many shows, and well, sometimes there is just not enough wiggle room in your budget to buy your tickets to all the shows you want to attend. This is why this ticket special from Live Nation at SPAC is a beautiful thing.
Indianapolis, IN963xke.com

Indy venues part of $20 ticket offer from Live Nation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Central Indiana concert venues are part of a new offer from Live Nation. They’re offering $20 dollar, all-in tickets for some upcoming shows. Both the Ruoff Music Center and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park are participating. The tickets go on sale on July 28th...
MusicPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Pay Just $20 to See Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean + More as Live Nation Returns to Live

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean are just two of the top musical acts that fans can see in concert for just $20 in 2021 as part of a very special new offer from Live Nation. Live Nation is celebrating the re-opening of its concert venues around the country by offering music fans who've been starved for live music over the last 18 months the chance to see some of their favorite artists live this summer for only $20.
Musicmovin925.com

Pick Your LIVE Show Tickets

A pair of tickets to see the Jonas Brothers, Pitbull or Maroon 5. LIVE at White River Amphitheatre thanks to Live Nation!. Celebrate the return to live music with Live Nation! Get $20 tickets to see your favorite artists at White River Amphitheatre THIS WEEK ONLY. Runs July 28 through August 1 while supplies last for select shows. Visit livenation.com/returntolive to see a list of participating shows and get your tickets!
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

Jonas Brothers, KISS lead Connecticut concerts in Live Nation's $20 ticket deal

In celebration of the return of live music, Live Nation is offering $20 tickets to over 1,000 shows across the country, including some in Connecticut. The "$20 All-In Tickets" will be made available for select Live Nation-owned venues. In Connecticut, those venues are the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford and the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland National Air Show tickets on sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tickets for the Cleveland National Air Show are available. The show, on hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will feature the Air Force Thunderbirds over Labor Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, Sept. 4-6, at Burke Lakefront Airport. Advance, online-only, day-specific tickets can be found on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy