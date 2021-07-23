Live Nation Introduces $20 Tickets For Almost 1,000 Shows
Live Nation is going all-in on the return to live music, as the promotion company introduces $20 all-in tickets for nearly 1000 shows across various genres. The low-cost tickets will go on sale Wednesday, July 28 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT on Live Nation’s website. However, T-Mobile and Sprint users can get 24-hour early access to the sale, starting Tuesday, July 27 at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT. This sale will serve as a promotion for next week’s T-Mobile Tuesdays.www.edmtunes.com
