If we’ve learned anything over the course of the pandemic, it’s the value of our essential workers, which includes Direct Support Professionals (DSPs). DSPs are paid caregivers who provide hands-on assistance with personal care services or activities of daily living for individuals with disabilities or seniors. Area Agency non-profits, contracted to provide services by New Hampshire, and other providers, are committed to providing essential services to thousands of individuals with developmental disabilities, acquired brain disorders, and autism, as well as seniors in need of care. We understand how critical it is to have a robust team of DSPs.