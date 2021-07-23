Lawsuit Claims Cops Held Family At Gunpoint Outside Yellowstone In Mistaken Identity

Cancel
A lawsuit filed in the Wyoming US District Court claims that a family was pulled over and held at gunpoint outside of Yellowstone National Park in a case of mistaken identity. According to the lawsuit, filed this week, Independence, Missouri residents Brett and Genalyn Hemry along with their seven-year-old daughter were traveling east from Yellowstone toward Cody when Brett Hemry noticed Yellowstone Park Rangers were following him on July 20, 2017.

