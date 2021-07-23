Here’s what traders might be missing about XRP’s price action

As August gets ready to start, traders of BTC/USD may want to take a moment and reflect on the rather turbulent last two weeks of trading. After falling to a low of nearly 29310.00 on the 20th of July, on the 28th of July BTC/USD was trading near 40920.00. These heights hadn’t been challenged since mid-June, when Bitcoin was trading near 41400.00. However, by the 22nd of June, BTC/USD was trading near 28530.00. The recent highs made in Bitcoin came within sight of the mid-June marks, but did not seriously challenge them, and if the highs and lows sound like they are being repeated...you get the point.