Say what you will about Kevin Smith and his recent work, the guy is just a pit of joy and love these days. That about sums up the feeling of the panel for Masters of the Universe: Revelation at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which is an @home Con for the second year in a row (fingers crossed for a live action Con later this year). Smith, the showrunner for Netflix’s newest dip into nostalgia, was joined on the Zoom panel by Chris Wood (as He-Man), Tiffany Smith (as Andra), Tony Todd (as Scare Glow), and Sarah Michelle Gellar (as Teela) where the group collectively gushed about the experience and what it meant to take on these iconic characters for another go.