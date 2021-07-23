ERCOT And Public Utility Commission Promise ‘Wholesale Change’ To Texas’ Electricity Market

The Missouri Pubic Service Commission is rejecting a request from Ameren Missouri to offer a surge protection plan to its customers. The plan would have offered customers the option of placing a surge protector on their electricity meters for $9.95 a month. But the PSC says the proposed plan included dealing with a third-party manufacturer that the PSC does not regulate, meaning it can’t protect customers against that manufacturer’s actions. In addition, the PSC said Ameren’s proposal could be misleading to customers, because it did not specify that some equipment, like electronics, would not be included in the protection program.