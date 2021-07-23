Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

ERCOT And Public Utility Commission Promise ‘Wholesale Change’ To Texas’ Electricity Market

By Michael Marks, Caroline Covington
texasstandard.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrid regulators are promising an overhaul to Texas’ electricity market in order to prevent catastrophes like February’s statewide power failure. Shelby Webb is an energy reporter for the Houston Chronicle. She told Texas Standard that changes to the energy market will incentivize power companies to invest in improvements and even build new power plants to strengthen the grid. She says the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Texas Public Utility Commission are planning a “wholesale change” to Texas’ electricity market, including pricing. Neither agency has provided many details yet about those changes.

www.texasstandard.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Energy, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Grid#Electricity Market#Energy Market#Ercot And#The Houston Chronicle#Texas Standard#Puctx#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
California StateSacramento Bee

Wary of blackouts, Newsom offers cash for conservation as California faces energy squeeze

Acknowledging the risk of rolling blackouts as California’s hot summer drags on, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state-funded cash-incentive program Friday to encourage big industrial customers to curtail electricity consumption during crunch times. The governor signed an emergency proclamation that directs the state to reimburse California utilities for payments to...
Energy IndustryFulton Sun

PSC rejects Ameren Missouri surge protection program request

The Missouri Public Service Commission has rejected an application filed by Ameren Missouri seeking to offer a surge protection program to its electricity customers. "The program is flawed in that customers using the program would be dealing with a third-party device manufacturer that the PSC does not regulate," according to a PSC news release. "The PSC cannot protect customers against that third-party's actions."
Oklahoma StatePosted by
107.3 PopCrush

CenterPoint Energy Is Leaving Oklahoma

If you're a natural gas customer here in Lawton and a handful of other places across Easter, Southern and Southwestern Oklahoma, odds are you've received a letter from CenterPoint Energy in the last week detailing that they've opted to end service here in Oklahoma by selling off their assets to a new natural gas management company, Colorado based Summit Utilities. It has left many people wondering why, and while there are a ton of rumors, it's most likely just big business doing big business.
California StateRenewableEnergyWorld.com

20-MW, 80-MWh Santa Ana battery storage project operational in California

Calpine and GE Renewable Energy this month announced completion of a 80-MWh standalone battery storage system in southern California. The Santa Ana Storage Project, which uses GE’s Reservoir energy storage technology, entered into commercial operation. The 20-MW, 80-MWh capacity is supported by a 20-year Resource Adequacy Power Purchase Agreement. Calpine,...
Politicskjluradio.com

Missouri Public Service Commission rejects Ameren Missouri's surge protection plan

The Missouri Pubic Service Commission is rejecting a request from Ameren Missouri to offer a surge protection plan to its customers. The plan would have offered customers the option of placing a surge protector on their electricity meters for $9.95 a month. But the PSC says the proposed plan included dealing with a third-party manufacturer that the PSC does not regulate, meaning it can’t protect customers against that manufacturer’s actions. In addition, the PSC said Ameren’s proposal could be misleading to customers, because it did not specify that some equipment, like electronics, would not be included in the protection program.
Politicswglr.com

Regulators Decline To Reissue Permit For Transmission Line

A deadlocked Wisconsin commission has declined to rescind and subsequently reissue a construction permit for a high-voltage transmission line, a project that is now the subject of litigation in four court hearings. The decision of Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission on Thursday comes as the three utility companies backing the venture have invested more than $126 million for the Cardinal Hickory-Creek project, which includes clearing forest in Iowa where a 102-mile line will stretch from Dubuque County through Southwest Wisconsin to Dane County.
Colorado StateSummit Daily News

Drive Clean Colorado, Xcel Energy team up on electric vehicle initiatives

Drive Clean Colorado and Xcel Energy are partnering up to support electric vehicle initiatives across the state. According to a press release, under this new agreement, Drive Clean Colorado’s Drive Electric Colorado initiative will promote Xcel Energy’s consumer charging programs for workplaces, multifamily homes and income-qualified communities. Drive Electric Colorado’s...
Energy IndustryPosted by
NJ.com

FERC delays harm NJ workers, communities | Opinion

At a time when getting our communities back to work should be the top priority of lawmakers and regulators alike, the delay in approval for proposed natural gas infrastructure projects currently being reviewed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is cause for concern. The adverse impacts of this delay on energy development and economic growth in New Jersey could be substantial.
Energy IndustryHerald-Dispatch

Coalition to aid electric vehicle use adds 8 utilities

Eight utilities have joined a regional coalition aimed at providing charging stations for electric vehicles in the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast. The additions bring to 14 the number of members in the Electric Highway Coalition, which already included American Electric Power, the parent company of Appalachian Power. The 14...
Texas Statetexasstandard.org

Today On Texas Standard

Now that a judge has declared it was created illegally, what’s next for the DACA program, how some people with disabilities have fared during the pandemic and a look at what Texans can learn from California’s booming housing costs. Here’s what’s coming up on Texas Standard for Friday, July 30,...
Energy Industryenergynews.us

Xcel plan would shrink solar rebates to benefit more customers

SOLAR: Xcel Energy looks to shrink the size of its popular small-scale solar rebates in Minnesota in order to extend the incentive to more customers. (Energy News Network) • State regulators deadlock on developers’ request to rescind and reissue a new permit for a controversial transmission line through southwestern Wisconsin, allowing the original approval to stand. (Wisconsin State Journal)
Oregon StateHerald and News

Oregon utility commission OKs Klamath dam removal

The Oregon Public Utility Commission on Tuesday approved an order granting transfer of four Klamath River dams and 8,000 acres of property from PacifiCorp to the Klamath River Renewal Corporation. This decision was required as part of a larger negotiated agreement to decommission and remove the J.C. Boyle, Copco No....
Energy Industrysecurityboulevard.com

LogRhythm NextGen SIEM for Electricity Utility

We have built economies and business infrastructures on modern electricity utility companies. These companies touch and power our lives on a daily basis. The ubiquity and vast amount of sensitive data they store, combined with our deep dependence on them, make them major targets for cyberattacks. In this blog, we dive into LogRhythm NextGen SIEM for Electricity Utility use cases.
Texas Statehillcountryalliance.org

We helped design ERCOT, here’s how to prevent another major Texas electricity failure

The Arctic weather system that hit the South Central United States in February 2021 led to the deaths of almost 200 Texans (many more by some estimates), extended power outages for two-thirds of Texas residents, residents, and caused more than $100 billion in damages to Texans’ homes and property. These outages were a wake-up call that, as our power system evolves and threats increase, we must do more to keep our electric system reliable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy