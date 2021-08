Orcs Must Die! 3 is a great tower defence game for consoles, but for how long will you be slaying those stinky green monsters? Find out in our guide. Orcs Must Die! 3 has finally found its way onto consoles after spending a year up in the cloud as a Stadia exclusive. At £24.99/$29.99, you might be wondering what you get for your money and if it’s a sound investment. How long will it take to finish the story? How long is the endless mode good for? That’s what we’re answering in this Orcs Must Die! 3 guide.