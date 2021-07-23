Texas Tech's academics are not impressive.

I'm stealing the words of the legendary Coach Frank Howard, the ACC needs more beef. In the past, The only beef in the conference was Florida State Clemson Virginia Tech and Miami. Now those teams are mediocre at best. (Except for Clemson) Clemson needs a true rival in the ACC. And I don't see Miami Florida State or Virginia Tech improving much of the next several years. So one of the ACC's options? Well...not a lot. Penn State should be the first phone call. But I doubt they would leave the Big Ten. Cincinnati and Central Florida would just be more white meat, even if they are good. ND will likely not join. The only other option I see is West Virginia. Not my top choice, but they do love football. But I would prefer a team with a 70,000 plus stadium. But just don't know if one is available.